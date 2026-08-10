Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3hEdited

I would like to add a Wonker's personal Nice Thing to this Saturday's inaugural post, please DM by Wednesday if you have something to share. You can also drop some here (I know you guys and expect lots of snark.) But I will need to speak with you directly so DM me if you legit want to share something. It is something I want to include in the future, so send me those stories please.

ETA:

I want it to be personal, not a story you read.

Things like my grandkid is graduating, I just got a promotion, we adopted a new pet, etc.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Monday Bear.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-311784751?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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