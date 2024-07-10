It remains to be seen whether the crisis that came about after that debate between Joe Biden and the babbling loon rapist criminal will ultimately pass. (The babbling loon rapist criminal did a rally last night where he said nobody eats bacon anymore because of Joe Biden, and said incoherent words about Hannibal Lecter, as usual. The New York Times should do 192 stories about that sometime!)

For what it’s worth, there are some distinct signs the tide may have turned in the conversation in favor of the president. Of course, Politico Playbook is still leading with 75,000 words about every single fart, belch, and rumor they’ve heard on the subject on Capitol Hill. We are certain that if the nominee changes, we’ll hear about it.

But goodness gracious, America’s least necessary white men sure are tipping their hands about how scared they are to run against Kamala Harris, should such a thing ever come to pass.

Here is a Newsmax segment featuring host Rob Schmitt, most recently featured on Wonkette having a breakdown because of a gay flag football team; Matthew Whitaker, known better to Wonkette readers as Meatball McPeenerToilet, the single dumbest pigfucking oaf ever to hold the position of “acting” attorney general in the Trump administration; and loser Trump Nazi — or at least Nazi-adjacent — Sebastian Gorka, who gets very triggered by people like soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe, and who at least used to drive a four-cylinder Mustang with an “ART WAR” vanity plate, because that’s just the kind of man he is.

Listen to this talking urinal cake — who literally worked in Trump’s White House — though nobody really knows what he did — call Kamala Harris a “DEI hire” and “colored.”

These three extraneous men were yapping at each other about Beltway rumors about whether Joe Biden will stay or whether he will go, and Gorka was making up conspiracy theories on the fly about how Hunter Biden is part of the negotiations, demanding pardons and cash.

And Rob Schmitt asked:

ROB SCHMITT: Do these donors really think that Kamala Harris is going to do better in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania than Joe Biden would? I mean, that's — because it can't be anybody else, right? SEBASTIAN GORKA: Rob, you're being logical. Stop it. All right. She's a DEI hire, right? She's a woman. She's colored. Therefore, she's got to be good. And at least her brain doesn't literally freeze in mid-sentence.

We would mention whatever Meatball McPeenerToilet said, but he’s never said anything important, so fuck it. He mispronounced “Kamala,” because that’s a thing spare parts white racist MAGA men do.

But oh, these men are so scared of Kamala Harris.

You see, guys like Gorka, Schmitt, and Whitaker think they know how to run against Joe Biden. He’s “old” and “debate” and “China” and “Hunter Biden’s penis,” and so forth.

But with Harris, a woman far smarter, more accomplished, and quite frankly better than they are in every way — did we mention she is Black? That is important, we should mention, because it’s relevant here — they have no idea what to do.

The one word they all want to say about her — the thing many white MAGA conservatives say about her at the dinner table at night when they think the wokes can’t hear them — they know they can’t say.

So we get these euphemisms like “DEI hire,” like Gorka did here, like white racist Texas GOP Rep. and discard pile human Chip Roy said this week, and like that little KKKlan-ifesto the New York Post published this weekend described Harris. And we get not-even-euphemisms like “colored.” Gorka really peacocked around in his white hood with that one, didn’t he?

As we said at the top, we have no idea how this is all going to shake out. But this particular Wonkette would love to see Kamala Harris run for and win the presidency some day, because it’s just going to be really fun watching these dorks lose their goddamned shit trying to live in a country where she is their Madam President.

Also will be funny whenever Pete Buttigieg is president and a gay who is smarter, handsomer, stronger, and better than them is their president.

Some day.

