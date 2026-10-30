Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
4h

Y'all ever read in the Cyberpunk genre? We are living in it. Megacorporations, Fascism, unlicensed body modification, cybercrimes.

It's all here, just unevenly distributed. Maybe Street Samurai will be the next fad.

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
4h

I get all my engine additives at Peptide Boys.

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