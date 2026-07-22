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John Thorstensen's avatar
John Thorstensen
4h

My feeling is that there's been a tectonic shift over the last few decades among physicians. Not many of them see themselves as Marcus Welby, M.D. Most of them are working on salary from big hospitals and health-care groups, and they're horrified as they watch patients suffer because of the dreadful system we have, and as rural hospitals (especially) get pumped-and-dumped by rapacious private-equity operators.

One voice in all this I've come to really love is a guy who goes by "Dr. Glaucomflecken", who's on instagram or tiktok or one of those things, easily found on youtube. In real life he's a ophthamologist, and apparently a wonderful doctor, but he is also a comic genius. Most of his posts are hilarious sketches making fun of various medical specialties, but he often does really black-comic stuff about health insurance companies and sometimes dead-serious posts about particularly egregious examples of greed in medicine.

Basically, doctors are no longer the problem.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

OT: Ha! Hubby just found the little baggie of carrot sticks I snuck into his coat pocket so he'd have a healthy snack at the office.

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