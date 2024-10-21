Sen. Raphel Warnock took a pit stop in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 18, to help usher in the opening of a Democratic party field office in Detroit’s historic Livernois Avenue of Fashion, and rally supporters for get out the vote operations.



“I just came to give Detroit a big, old hug,” Warnock said opening his remarks.

Warnock’s drop-in has been part of Vice President Kamala Harris’s strategy to press hard in Michigan. Throughout the day, Harris and surrogates were making stops in Grand Rapids and Lansing, with Harris rallying in Detroit suburb Oakland County.



Warnock encouraged young Black men to vote; polls suggest they are slightly less inclined to vote for Harris this year. While Barack Obama talked about the same issue and received some pushback — notably, Woke Bill Kristol correctly pointed out that the problem isn’t young Black men, it’s white people like Woke Bill Kristol — Warnock, with his jovial attitude, said, “I ain’t fussin’, I’m discussin’! We can’t afford to stay home, that’s the real threat.”

Warnock highlighted Trump’s history of grievances and attacks on the Black community, noting that he once took out a full-page ad in the New York Times calling for the execution of five Black men; the Trump family’s refusal to rent apartments to Black tenants; and his support of white supremacists fighting racial justice advocates.



“Cast your vote against the man who wouldn’t rent to Black people,” Warnock said. “Cast your vote against the man who took out a full page ad in the New York Times …calling for the execution of five Black men.”



“Ladies, If you’re single and a man asks for your phone number,” Warnock said, “Tell him you’ll write on the back of his voter registration card.”

Wonkette editrix Rebecca was there, and made sure I got a picture of state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, because, quote, she’s a big fucking deal.

Bottom right, Editrix Rebecca Schoenkopf with state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, whom she's been waiting to meet forever. Rebecca wants it known she bought that Jesse Jackson shirt with her own money when she was 15 years old.