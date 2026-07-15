Wonkette

Wonkette

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
2h

I've never seen so many full grown men askeerd of an 80 year old man in makeup, swollen ankles, and bad hair.

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AJ Milne's avatar
AJ Milne
2h

On the principle of praising anything in the direction you figure someone needs to go, okay, well done.

(Now keep going.)

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