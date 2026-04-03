Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
2d

@Microinteracti1

A French general just looked at Trump’s plan to build a runway inside Iran to fly out uranium under active bombing.

His response: “American officials should stop snorting cocaine between meetings.”

This is the same man who called joining Trump’s war “buying cheap tickets for the Titanic after it hit the iceberg.”

Reply
Share
6 replies
paperlesstiger's avatar
paperlesstiger
2d

That's gonna chap some keisters. Unfortunately, the pragmatic solution is just to pay the toll and get back to business. All the other plans entail yet another catastrophe.

𝘉𝘙𝘌𝘈𝘒𝘐𝘕𝘎: 🇮🇷🇫🇷 𝘐𝘳𝘢𝘯 𝘣𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘍𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘩 𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘚𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘏𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘶𝘻 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘔𝘢𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘯.

Reply
Share
19 replies
941 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture