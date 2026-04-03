What do you know, Secretary of WAR Pete Hegseth is on dumb shit some more! In addition to the Godless war crimes he’s been committing, from Atlantic to Pacific, and gee the Middle East is terrific, he’s turned the Department of Defense into the Department of Holy War. Here we are at WAR, or at OPERATION, and he’s continuing his spree of firing, demoting, or blocking promotions for anyone who doesn’t fit his White Male Christian Nationalist TheoBro image or is a suspected disloyalist because they drank a beer with Gen. Mark Milley once.

Like just yesterday when he “told US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George to retire immediately,” a Pentagon official told CNN. He also fired two other Army generals Thursday, a US official said — the chief of chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., and the commander of Army Transformation and Training Command, Gen. David Hodne.” Is that a great thing to do in the middle of a WAR or OPERATION?

What’s left of Hegseth’s internal posse has been leaking its discontents like screen doors on a submarine. The New York Post:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s top aide Ricky Buria told colleagues last year that he and his boss donned disguises and went out drinking together — a juicy bit of gossip that’s widely believed to be a lie and recklessly planted to sniff out leakers, The Post has learned.

Sure it was.

The topic emerged during an April flight when Buria revealed nearly three bottles of Macallan whisky had been consumed on the trip, without saying by whom. “He made a mention that when [Hegseth] was staying at the Ritz before [his DC] house was ready but then also once in Tennessee that ‘a hat and sunglasses,’ or something to that effect, basically is all you need to be able to sneak out and that it was kind of amazing that nobody recognized them.”

The source claimed Buria added, “hey look, I’m just there to make sure he’s protected and he doesn’t get in any sort of trouble and people don’t recognize him. But yeah, we have to sneak out.” Then when confronted, Buria went with the just joking bro before settling on just testing you, bro.

Back on the sauce or just joketesting bro, Hegseth is reportedly more focused on his own Holy War towards Armageddon and verbally tweeting out his wrath and rage all over anyone in his path than attempting to work out a strategy to achieve whatever Trump’s stated objectives in Iran are at any given hour:

“A US army watchdog, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), said in March it received emailed complaints that US service members were told by senior commanders that the war with Iran is meant to “cause Armageddon”, or the biblical “end times”.”

Oh.

And,

In conversations with The Daily Mail, four military and three civilian officials at the Pentagon said that in the month since the Trump administration started attacking Iran, they and many of their colleagues have lost the scant confidence they had in the polarizing defense secretary whose remarks about the war they slam as ‘reckless’.

Our sources took particular umbrage with the former Fox News host’s comments during a prayer service he held at the Pentagon last week, calling on God to ‘pour out your wrath’ and urging ‘overwhelming violence of action’ in Iran.

Beyond their discomfort with him mixing the military and religion, they said he made the conflict sound like a holy war, viewing his remarks as ‘hotheaded’, ‘bloodthirsty’ and ‘feral’.

Sounds like they’ve got his number, all right. More quotes:

A Pentagon official whose job entails monitoring military ethics: “We strive, we have always strived to be principled, not vicious [...] He’s making us seem like monsters.”

“It rattled me to the core. I think that’s true for a lot of folks in the building.”

“Nobody, even Defense Department personnel, wants a leader licking his lips about a major regional conflict.”

“Imagine being a parent hearing him sounding like we take war lightly. Are you going to let your 18-year-old enlist?”

Sure hope there is not a draft!

Hegseth and Trump want $1.5 TRILLION for the military budget, yet can’t figure out how to even designate that much money. A hypersonic golden fleet that launches sharks with lasers in their mouths that shoot bees? Bottomless lobsterfest in the officers’ dining rooms? The world’s tiniest violin to play at the barefoot serfs with rotten molars in the street? Sure, all of it, plus some Paw Patrol stickers for any big boys who make boomboom in the toilet!

But one thing they’re sure of, there’s negative $73 billion for health care, education, child care, or any other domestic needs back home. The tradwives and medbeds are going to take care of all that now!

It takes more than money to win wars, though. Like munitions! That were so low from the start that the Pentagon had to start borrowing anti-drone technology from Ukraine within a week. And the intelligence to know that you are targeting the correct things, like a nuclear facility vs. a school for little girls. OPSEC! Unit cohesion and a shared sense of purpose. Winning hearts and minds so your regime change sticks. Etc.!

Pretty much everything it takes, the US has not got. And either on purpose and by design from Trump and Hegseth, or from jaw-dropping incompetence, or some combo.

Iran just shot down a US F-15 fighter jet and the search is underway for the two now-missing crew members. Thirteen servicepeople have been killed so far, an estimated 750 wounded (that we know of; there’s word that they’re hiding casualties), and Trump and Hegseth are still no closer to getting themselves a situation in Iran as good as the nuke deal and bomb-free trade through the Strait that Obama had handed Trump in his first term. Because they don’t actually want that, they want NO FAT CHICKS HOLY WAR FOREVER, and the Strait renamed for Trump.

GUSHER FOR THE WORLD!!

Faithful readers know that we are not exaggerating about the racist, sexist, trans-hating holy war! We learned last week that Hegseth had blocked promotions of two Black men and two women, and he and Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll — who is also somehow simultaneously (acting) director of the Bureau of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives? — argued about it.

We know that one of the officers, a Black armor officer, was axed because he had “written a paper nearly 15 years earlier that analyzed why African American officers historically have opted for support jobs over frontline, combat positions.” You know, DEI. Wait until they hear was JD Vance’s opinion on immigration used to be.

Another officer, a female logistics officer, was reportedly cut because “she served in Afghanistan during the bloody 2021 withdrawal,” even though those she served with said she still did her job well despite the chaos.

Weak. Sauce. Hegseth’s chief of staff, Ricky Buria, also reportedly told Driscoll that Trump would not want to stand next to Maj. Gen. Antoinette R. Gant, a Black female officer, at military events, then relented after Driscoll concern-trolled him that the President was not racist or sexist.

Then yesterday we found out Hegseth’s actually blocked or delayed promotions of more than a dozen senior officers for similar bullshit reasons “across all four branches of the military, some of whom are seen as having been targeted because of their race, gender or perceived affiliation with Biden administration policies or officials, according to nine U.S. officials familiar with the process.”

Nine, gee! Sure are a lot of gabby rats on that leaky ship, and new ones whelped every day! Because knives out for anyone Black, pudgy, trans, have a beard, a soy aura or are female, unless you are AI-generated and wearing a labia-length skirt and F-117-me pumps. Real picky for some people he plans to send to get shot at.

Reminder, the 1.3 million people in the US military are relatively diverse, with about one-third non-white, and women are about 20 percent of officers in every branch except the Marines. Actively antagonizing more than a third of the military during a war-operation is not logical.

And winning wars takes logic, and logistics. But that has all taken a backseat to the dogma of Hegseth’s evangelical Christian sect, Christ Church, which advocates for Holy War to install a patriarchal belief system, before or after Armageddon. The church doesn’t believe in the separation of church and state (for itself and TheoBros only, natch), advocates taking away the right to vote from most women, barring non-Christians from holding office, and the death penalty for the LGBTQ+ community and apostates.

Would you be surprised to learn the college Christ Church founded in Moscow, Idaho, was also accused of covering up serial sexual assaults of “very young boys and girls carried out over several years,” with church leadership failing to notify families for months about the accusations while the perp still hung around their young children?

And the church’s theocracy is white supremacist, too, you betcha. Christ Church is headed by a guy named Doug Wilson, a real peach. Some of his writings (which he plagiarized, too) described antebellum slavery as an easygoing “life of plenty.”

An associate pastor at Hegseth’s church on its goals within the current regime:

“… there’s a bunch that they’ve just absolutely fumbled and are totally blowing. […] We’re gonna come for feminism. We’re going to go after sodomy. Those are the sins in [Washington DC]. Those are sins that are acceptable among both parties. [...] We want to plant that flag and say the Bible has something to say about this.”

When you behold the manure in which his acorn was planted, Hegseth’s Weltanschauung makes sense.

Whatever, weirdos, that plus a trillion or two still doesn’t win wars.

And there’s as good a place to end as any!

[NBC News / Washington Post gift link]

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