Wonkette

Wonkette

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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
1h

https://bsky.app/profile/iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social/post/3mz6hpv4dsk2q

Dear evangelical Christians. We don't celebrate Halloween to worship the Devil. Sometimes it's just fun to dress up and pretend to be someone else. You know, like you do on Sundays.

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Brian Wendorf's avatar
Brian Wendorf
2h

The only thing I like to be insane is how good that donut was. That's it. Donut is my comfort animal. I love you donut. I'm not insane.

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