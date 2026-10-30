Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, terrible ones! It’s WONKETTE MEMBERSHIP DRIVE SUBSCRIBE WEEK OR MONTH! We are at 83 new (paid) subscribers, SO CLOSE to our goal of 100 new (paid) subscribers and then you get A PRIZE. And if you are holding extra money, and ONLY if it is extra, feel free to slide it in our pockets! The button below will take any amount you like, one-time or monthly, at Paypal! Wonkette $ machine! Also! A Venmo! Venmo Wonkette all the $$$! Please NEVER send us money if you would have to go without! We love you.

Time for tabs. We’ll begin with this 2020 video from Ian McKellen to Patrick Stewart, who died yesterday at 86, reading Sonnet 81 on Stewart’s birthday.

Farewell.

OH NO, TRUMP IS SAD. (Gift link New York Times)

Oh hey, now that Warboner Pete Hegseth has fired the guy in charge of the plans for WAR (The New Republic), that means it’s boots on the ground after the midterms, right?

He’s always lied about golf, why not lie about a golf course? Then a lady judge got mad and Trump lost his goddamn mind. (Balls and Strikes)

Norway: The world’s best shithouses! (The Guardian)

Are solar panels burning up all the animals??? No, you fucking idiot. (Bill McKibben)

“The AI killing us all in the next decade” is one reason to stop saving for retirement! (Business Insider)

Mike Rogers’s wife is selling access to government officials? Well how about that. (The American Prospect)

I’m not buying “tossup in South Carolina,” but what do I know? I’m terrible at this! (The Guardian) Oh wait hmmmm, does South Carolina have any Black voters? IT DOES? Well apparently since Trump’s Supreme Court ruled that the Voting Rights Act is bullshit, Black voters have been Acting by Voting, Right? (Mother Jones / CNN)

LOL :)

We made plans for you this weekend!

Join your friend ZiggyWiggy and the whole gang Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern for HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT, with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) available with subscription on Peacock, AMC+, and Prime; free with ads on Tubi, Pluto TV, Xumo Play, and Plex; $2.99-3.99 in the usual places.

And another!

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Buy all the books!

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