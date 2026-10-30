Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

This Halloween gif otter be gourd… https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/this-otter-be-a-gourd-place-to-explore

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/648e4e83-ae66-4359-bc13-c3840ed5ac4a?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

Have a spooky-good weekend!

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
4h

Sir Patrick saw his father abuse his mother, and saw British police do "both sides". Sir Patrick became a Feminist, fought for equality, and fought to make men take responsibility for their choices and actions regarding Domestic Violence.

Sir Patrick also advocated for treatment for veterans with PTSD, as his combat vet father almost certainly suffered from.

Sir Patrick advocated and rescued Pit Bulls, and the dog that appeared in Season One of "Picard" was a Pit Bull he had rescued.

He was a great actor, and he was a great man. RIP.

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