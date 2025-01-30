Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Let’s start with a nice: Deb Haaland may run for New Mexico governor? That would be WONDERFUL! (AP)

It’s important to have actual facts, and since they’re baldfaced lying and rewriting the history of … two days ago … here’s what actually factually happened with the Office of Management and Budget federal funding freeze. (Status Kuo) And now they’ve officially rescinded it, because they’re all fucking clowns is why. Fuck them, I hope they’re mortified and their day is shit. (Washington Post)

Not kidding, the Office of Personnel Management has been taken over by some recent high school graduates who interned for Musk. And they’re not funny and adorable like those high school kids who went to work for Mike Gravel. (Wired)

Charlotte Clymer is the sweetest, most reasonable woman in the world. When she’s yelling at Hakeem Jeffries to step the fuck up, he needs to step the fuck up. (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts)

Personally, I would simply not belong to a party that set “thugs” and “goons” on me to pressure me to vote for a blackout-drunk rapist! (Politico)

From November, RFK Jr. and the AIDS denialism. (Mother Jones)

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we made our immigrant friends hide in their own attics. (Will Bunch at the Inquirer) All the Latino children are being kept home from school, in the shadows. Shit’s going down. (The Bulwark) Standing-room only as the citizens of El Cajon, CA, showed up to get their council to vote down their weird mayor’s resolution that they city would all love up on ICE real hard. Good for you, El Cajon! (CBS 8)

Woodrow Wilson MIGHT HAVE been as racist as Donald Trump! How he resegregated the DC government workers who had been running the country together. It was real gross! (Gift link Washington Post)

Firing the Democratic EEOC commissioners is “against the statute”? Well then I’m sure Trump will stop! (Talking Points Memo)

We lost the state House in Michigan, so those dicks are trying to roll back a minimum wage increase and fucking paid leave. It’s like I DIDN’T magically fix the whole state by moving from Montana to Detroit! (More Perfect Union)

I would accept a Mayor Secretary Senator Pete in my beloved adopted home state of Michigan. (Axios)

“I am not against vaccines in any way,” says the Idaho Republican trying to ban the COVID vaccines. (Idaho Statesman)

Really crazy story out of Georgia, but the craziest part is Gov. Brian Kemp — this time — declined to exploit the loophole that lets him cancel a losing election. (Bolts)

Oh those Swedish scientists. Don’t they have fun! (American Songwriter)

