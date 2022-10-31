Former President Barack Obama was hot on the campaign trail this weekend, and you could tell he was in top form because for a while on Twitter, the hashtag "22nd Amendment" was trending. Folks were despondent that the still-vibrant Obama couldn't serve another term in office.

Saturday, Obama visited Detroit to help Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who's running against restricted country club Tudor Dixon. Obama discussed the bananapants 2020 video that emerged last week of Dixon claiming that "Democrats have been working for decades to topple the United States because they're still upset about losing the Civil War." The audience burst out laughing as Obama continued, "And COVID restrictions were part of some master plan to do this. Now, first of all ... what ?"

He turned to the cheering crowd and repeated "what?" like a confused David Tennant on "Doctor Who." He hasn't lost a step since the 2008 campaign. He's still the rock star president.

“Fmr. President Obama at a Detroit rally: Gov. Whitmer's opponent claims "Democrats have been working for decades to topple the United States because they're still upset about losing the Civil War. And COVID restrictions were part of some plan to do this." "First of all, what?"” — Heartland Signal (@Heartland Signal) 1667069021

Obama dragged Dixon, comparing her to the losers who "go down these rabbitholes on the Internet. They're up too late, but that's like a subway tunnel. That's deep. That's the darkest rabbithole I've ever seen."

He reminded everyone that Dixon's remarks were shockingly recent: "You know, sometimes people get quoted way back when they were in college after a frat party bender." That's almost forgivable, but Dixon dropped all this stupid two years ago. It's fair to say that's what she actually thinks if she even thinks at all. I'm personally not convinced.

Obama also slapped the silly out of a heckler who kept interrupting him. He said, "Sir, sir, sir. sir, this is what I’m saying. Look, we’ve got a process that we set up in our democracy. Right now, I’m talking, you’ll have a chance to talk sometime later." More likely never, because folks stood in line to see President Obama, not random jerk. "We like each other, we don’t have to shout each other down — it’s not a good way to do business. You wouldn’t do that in the workplace. We wouldn’t just interrupt people having a conversation. It’s not how we do things."

“Cocky Bamz is a delight” — Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King) 1667146382

Later, some ladies standing behind Obama openly swooned over him after he admitted he was "older and grayer" now. One lady responded that he's still "fine," which is objectively true. He's a good looking man. He's Harrison Ford and Cary Grant at 60.

"I'm not gonna tell Michelle you said that," he said as the audience cheered again. "Although Michelle does agree. She knows. But we’re getting distracted! Squirrel."

There was less levity in Wisconsin, where Democrat Mandela Barnes is trailing in polls against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama acknowledged that people are struggling. Their economic woes aren't simply a media creation, but Obama made it clear that whatever your particular problems are, Republicans aren't the least bit interested in solving them. This is a party obsessed with pronouns and conspiracy theories.

“In your gut, you should have a sense: Who cares about you?" It was a simple question with an obvious answer. Millionaire Johnson has compared Social Security to a “Ponzi scheme" and he's proposed treating the program as "discretionary spending." Obama expressed righteous anger over Johnson's contempt for working people.

“Wow” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1667082884

"The point is, some of you here are on Social Security," Obama said, growing more animated with each sentence. "Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security? Because they worked for it. They worked hard jobs for it. They have chapped hands for it. They had long hours and sore backs and bad knees to get that Social Security. And if Ron Johnson doesn't understand that, if he understands giving tax breaks for private planes more than he understands making sure seniors who've worked all their lives are able to retire with dignity and respect, he's not the person who is thinking about you and knows you and sees you, and he should not be your senator from Wisconsin."

Barack Obama is damn good at this, and yes, while I agree with the 22nd Amendment in concept, Obama remains the most compelling argument against presidential term limits.

[ CNN / Newsone ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?