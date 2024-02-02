So Many People In Connecticut Are Gonna Get Their Medical Debt Canceled
Hooray for Connecticut!
In 2022, US Americans spent an average of $13,493 a year per person on health care. That is more than any other country in the world, and it’s even more bananas when you consider the fact that 40 percent of adults under the age of 55 haven’t even seen a doctor in five years.
A big reason why people avoid going to the doctor, other than the fact that it can be very expensive, is that they already have medical debt and don’t want more — so they will wait and wait to seek medical care until things get really bad, in which case they will be a lot more expensive.
But here’s some good news about that! Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced today that his state is set to become the first state to actually cancel medical debt for eligible residents.
Loving this post? Not a paid or free subscriber yet? Let’s fix that!
The state is partnering with a nonprofit organization that buys debt at the same discount price at which debt collectors buy it, and will be leveraging $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to get rid of $1 billion in medical debt.
"This is not something they did because they were spending too much money, this is something because they got hit with a medical emergency," Lamont said on Good Morning America on Friday. "They should not have to suffer twice — first with the illness, then with the debt."
Well that does make a certain kind of sense, at least to those of us who are not monsters.
Who is eligible? Residents whose income is less than 400% of the federal poverty line (so $58,320 for individuals, $124,800 for a family of four, etc.) and anyone whose medical debt is more than 5 percent of their annual income. That’s a lot of people.
The best part is that they won’t have to apply for anything, they won’t have to fill anything out — their medical debt will just go away.
I probably don’t have to get into the kinds of problems that having medical debt can cause — it can affect a person’s credit, their ability to buy a home, etc. etc., which in turn means that other people are going to have a harder time selling things and selling their homes. It’s almost as if everything is interconnected and bad things happening to other people also hurts the rest of us.
About 100 million Americans owe $250 or more in medical debt, and while we don’t have an exact figure on how much we owe in total, one analysis determined that it’s about $195 billion ($88 billion of which is in collections), which you will note is a lot of money. Two-thirds of those who file for bankruptcy do so for reasons related to health care and medical debt.
It’s hard to believe that we live in a world where “medical debt” is even a term to begin with, but it’s part of the price we have to pay for the privilege and wonder of having private health insurance companies. I don’t personally understand the appeal or where anyone is exercising this “choice” I keep hearing about, but I have clearly been outvoted on this one.
If this goes over well in Connecticut, it’s definitely the kind of thing that other states might consider, given that it’s literally less expensive than the cost of having people with that much debt. Of course, most of the medical debt in the US is in the South, in states with governors and legislatures far less likely to find this kind of thing appealing.
In the meantime, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is working to make it so medical debt no longer affects one’s credit rating, which would be amazing for all of us.
But good for Connecticut and good for all of the people who are going to be unburdened in this way, I can’t imagine what an absolute relief it must be for them to not have that hanging over their heads anymore.
PREVIOUSLY
So Many People In Connecticut Are Gonna Get Their Medical Debt Canceled
Malheureusement, I live in New York state, so this will not help me.
My problem is that I am retired and I have Medicrap or whaterever which one it is.
My ''provider'' is Wellcare, which generally translatess to ''Well, we don't care''.
One of the biggest problem with our current system is how your allged provider fobs certain things off ro other prociders, like, well, Dentaquest.
So I had to go to the denstist back in August, and while not able to pay my almosdt $600 bill, I paid $200, under the impression I would be reimbursed, adn the rest taken care of. It was not.
More to the point the criminals at Dentafrauds told me that my dentist's billing office had not put the right procedure code number on the form. I chekesd with them, ans the woman who has been doing the billing for about THIRTY YEARS, told me they were wrong. Dentalscam hasn't even existed that long.
So I call ut Wellweconotcare to complain about Dentcrap, and they sne me back a letter the next week saying the got my complaint, but nothing about doing anything about this. Foruaunately my dentist office and the office manager are with my on this and are nnot pushing me to pay the bill. Mean while, I told afriedn about my dentists' offuce being great and becaue he has different in surace and that I do he is having his $2000 bill being paid in full.
This is the result of the medical scam industry somehow created by the ACA.
Oh gods, my sister must be dancing. I know our parents would have been if this had happened 40 years ago. Cancer treatments are so fracking expensive, and repaying Dad's debt put us into poverty, or so little above the line that it doesn't really count for the vast majority of my childhood.