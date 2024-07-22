Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

And now the news!

Why, was there news?

Lolllll Aaron Sorkin proposes the Democrats nominate Mitt Romney, in the pages of the By God New York Times. Can somebody check and see if SER, a genuine “West Wing” fan and completist, is okay? No need to read that shit, no link. Too bad, fuck you Aaron Sorkin, Joe Biden’s not huffing his own farts like some people I could name (Aaron Sorkin). Late update: Aaron Sorkin recants and rescinds and is Kamala 100. We should still eat him anyway though.

Joe Biden’s humility, how they’re terrified and will try to fuck it anyway, and HERO. (Brian Beutler)

Oh, look at that, it’s Biden Victory Fund raising $ for Kamala. Last night it was $30 million in five hours. I wonder what it is now! (Actblue)

Dick Eighth Circuit judges canceled the rest of Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation — the lower payments the SAVE plan already announced. They wrote no ruling, just “ORDER GRANTED” to the red state attorneys general challenging the Department of Education’s new repayment rules. The AGs had only challenged three elements of the rule; the court blocked all six. These are lawless courts. (AP)

Biden-Harris campaign was going after Elno, campaign-wise. (Tech Crunch) The government should actually cut off using his shitty company for all our satellite stuff.

Marianne Williamson is trying for Kamala Harris’s delegates. Sure, okay lady, wank wank wank. (Talking Points Memo)

White Tennessee newscaster man Phil Williams tells Nazis they ain’t “supreme” at shit, jack. (News Channel 5)

Our Liz goes long on the latest in the Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy debacle. You’ll want to read it, of course. (Public Notice)

Snipy on Aileen Cannon’s ruling that special counsels are a figment of our imagination. (Public Notice again)

Supreme Court term limits (as per Joe Biden’s extremely recent proposal): A good and correct idea nowhere near sufficient. (Balls and Strikes)

Jesse Ventura tried to unionize professional wrestlers and Hulk Hogan finked them out to management. (Wrestling Inc)

MAGA’s a man’s man’s man’s man’s world. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Split verdict on the car-breaker-inner man accused of stabbing Samantha Woll in Detroit right after October 7. Convicted of lying to a police officer (fair!), not guilty of premeditated murder, and deadlocked on home invasion and felony murder. After Woll’s ex-boyfriend called the police to say he might have done it but couldn’t remember, it positively screamed reasonable doubt. (I did not watch the whole trial and only even found out it had gone to trial once the jury was already out.) (But one particularly irksome note was when the prosecutor “scoffed” about the defendant claiming he fled after ascertaining she was dead because as a Black man he didn’t want to get caught with a dead white woman. Does the prosecutor live somewhere besides “America”?) (CNN)

The white officer who killed Sonya Massey (a Black woman, obviously) after she called 911 told his partner not to render aid to her. (The partner did.) The white officer has been fired and charged. This is baaaaad. (Independent)

When we deported a million US citizens to Mexico. (History)

Drew Magary renting a Cyberfuck is why you read Drew Magary. (SF Gate)

