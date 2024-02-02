Brenden Dilley is one of those pick-me MAGA influencers who isn’t worth discussing much, because even by MAGA’s ridiculously low standards, he’s a reject. He’s breathlessly angry and perpetually triggered, the kind of easily startled guy who seems like he’s always trying to prove something.

Recall being a child on the playground, and a bully was abusing somebody. Remember what happened when a teacher would intervene, send them to the office and tell them they were going to call the bully’s parents? If you’ve witnessed it, you know there would be about four seconds when the bully was about to break out into overwhelming theatrical tears, their face contorting as the fear rose from their gut, and they’d tuck tail and run because they didn’t want the whole school to see them bust out crying.

Brenden Dilley is the human personification of that four seconds.

Honestly, every sad MAGA dude having a hissy about Taylor Swift endorsing Joe Biden on the 50-yard line at the Super Bowl while her hot boyfriend Travis the Vaccinated winks at America is the human personification of that four seconds.

Here’s Brenden’s contribution to the blubbering. This may be the most visibly frightened reaction we’ve seen to the existence of Taylor Swift, and holy damn we’ve seen a bunch of them.

Dilley wants Trump people to try to pull Swift over to their side, or at least make her just shut up and sing. But if she doesn’t?

“I’m gonna be straight up blunt with you,” Dilley said. “As long as Taylor Swift remains, we’ll call it a free agent, we will behave a certain way. The second she makes the wrong choice, it is absolutely incumbent upon us to punish that bitch for doing that.”

Oh, really? And is that enough for a judge to go ahead and rule that Brenden Dilley isn’t allowed to be within a country mile of Taylor Swift or anybody she’s ever met?

“Right now, there’s been no commitment, so for now, we are essentially courting [Swift],” he continued. “There are people that you are courting; once they make the wrong choice, you punish.”

When the people you’re courting make the wrong choice, you punish, he said.

So Brenden Dilley just told us a lot about his romantic history, it feels like. (He wears a ring. Wonder what kind of wedded bliss that is, LOL lordy.) Dilley speaks like somebody who’s had a lot of experience with women making “the wrong choice.” And that makes loser guys like this — the true betas of our society — so fucking resentful. Taylor Swift would obviously never reduce herself to taking orders from men like this, or even noticing them, and it hurts them somethin’ deep.

And “that bitch,” the most powerful celebrity on planet Earth, is going to rally her millions of fans to vote against the only guy promising to exact revenge on America on their scorned behalf? And she’s going to do it while dating this really hot football player who doesn’t even have such low self-esteem that he feels threatened by how fuckin’ awesome she is?

We’ve said there’s a lot wrapped up in the reactions these dudes are having to Taylor Swift. Oh boy, is there.

Mean old James Carville was recently typical mean old James Carville about these dumbasses, laughing at them and saying he doesn’t think there’s any grand strategy to their Taylor Temper Tantrum, he just thinks they’re “sexually inadequate” and it leads to these poor choices.

But for our money, this monologue from Fox Sports’s Colin Cowherd about what goddamn losers these dudes are is worth every minute of your time. It is brutal, and it is from a sportscaster who is telling these incel cucks to NUT UP.

"The fact that the world's biggest pop star is dating a star tight end, who had one of his greatest games ever, and a network puts them on the air briefly, that it bothers you, what does that say about your life?" said Cowherd.

Directly addressing weenuses screaming STICK TO SPORPS! and pretending to be offended that Taylor Swift’s face on the TV screen is distracting them from their football, Cowherd talked about all kinds of big celebrity men who go to sports games and nobody cares.

He continued:

"We celebrate it. ... But a talented and beautiful woman is on the air — one who would never pay attention to lonely men — and it bothers them," Cowherd said. "There’s a stat out there, it’s kind of uncomfortable for you sad guys, that 50% of men never have real intimacy with a woman," he continued. "That means the other 50% have multiple intimate relationships with women. And the ones that don’t are angry and sad and lonely, and they are often misogynistic and resent women who didn’t give them the time they think they deserve.”

"Judge people by the silly things that bother them,” concluded Cowherd. (Aye aye, said Wonkette.) "It says everything about the men who are bothered by it." (Yes, it do.)

(We only have one bone to pick with Doctor Herdcow, and it’s that 50/50 thing that totally forgets there are tons of gay guys out there. Some of them are broken MAGA dicks too! Otherwise, nailed it.)

If the name Brenden Dilley does ring a bell, it’s likely because just before the Iowa caucuses, his “Dilley Meme Team” was the outside MAGA group responsible for that creepy “God Made Trump” video that was such a slap in the face to the “Ye shall have no other Gods before me” commandment that conservative pastors were thoroughly disgusted by it.

Even guys from the extremist Family Research Council hate group were appalled, and disappointed that the Trump campaign was promoting it. (Trump posted it on Truth Social. Obviously, Donald Trump just loves him.) In response, Dilley said, "You're just bloviating about how you're an expert on God and the Bible, but what you really are is a gigantic cunt." Congratulations, dude, you just made us take Tony Perkins’s side in an argument. That’s a feat.

As Right Wing Watch explains, Dilley is absurdly racist. When a bunch of people were murdered at massage parlors in Atlanta, he said, “This massage story does not have a happy ending!” and the he grinned back and forth desperately seeking approval from an audience that wasn’t present. Obviously he hates women. And he admits that he’s a liar.

One of the very few times he’s appeared on Wonkette, he was hysterically shouting that he wasn’t going to wear a mask because it’s “BETTER TO BE DEAD THAN A FUCKIN' DORK!” Not that he was really facing a binary choice there.

That’s the guy who’s going to “punish that bitch.” As if he could even get her to notice that he exists.

