Regardless of how close the 2024 election really is right now — and we personally have our doubts — it is a fact that Donald Trump could win. He’s backed against a wall with his 91 felony indictments, and when people like him are backed against the wall, they do drastic things. And of course America’s adversaries have much to gain from a Trump presidency, so, without becoming convinced that the thermostats are stealing the election, we should have our eyes open to the strong possibility that any number of our enemies might try to interfere (again) to kick the election to Trump (again).

So Trump could be president again. The Washington Post is out with a horrifying report (gift link) on what that might look like, based on interviews with people who know what kinds of dystopian images Trump masturbates to.

Basically, it’s revenge, retribution and fascism. He doesn’t want to actually be the president, and he doesn’t have policy ideas. He doesn’t love this country, or his supporters. (He holds them beneath contempt, in fact. They’re his marks.) He wants to escape accountability for his crimes, and he wants to punish people who have tried to hold him accountable. Or made fun of him or called him a stupid fucking cow.

He’s naming names. And he’s got tons of people waiting in the wings ready to start implementing der Führer’s agenda, people who are just as petty and small-minded as he is.

Oh, and they’re already talking about invoking the Insurrection Act and using the military to attack the American people on inauguration day, should Americans refuse to submit after Trump steals the election. Nauseating freak Jeffrey Clark, the one who looks like the immediate aftermath of a Looney Tunes anvil incident, was sporting wood in the leadup to January 6 about invoking the Act when Trump stole that election. Surprise, he’s all over this article coming up with plans for invoking the act in 2025.

You know, unless he’s convicted in Georgia and/or Special Counsel Jack Smith indicts him (he’s one of the co-conspirators) and he ends up rotting in prison where he belongs before then.

After the jump, some scary as hell quotes.

Here is what is on Donald Trump’s mind these days, when he’s not babbling about how Mar-a-Lago is the most elegant billion-dollar house in the world and every other house ever built is a pussy:

In private, Trump has told advisers and friends in recent months that he wants the Justice Department to investigate onetime officials and allies who have become critical of his time in office, including his former chief of staff, John F. Kelly, and former attorney general William P. Barr, as well as his ex-attorney Ty Cobb and former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley, according to people who have talked to him, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. Trump has also talked of prosecuting officials at the FBI and Justice Department, a person familiar with the matter said.

He’s already been accusing Milley of treason in public, and of course, the Post adds that in public Trump has been seething and fuming about appointing special prosecutors to “go after” Joe Biden. For what? Entirely unclear. For the crime of “Hunter Biden,” we guess.

He doesn’t need to say what he wants to prosecute people for. The point for two-bit low-rent cheap-looking classless trash tyrants like Trump, their game, is that it was done to them first. In the eyes of his pig slop followers, he is a political victim, and they don’t believe (or care) that various federal and state authorities have him dead to rights committing serious crimes. No, it’s all election interference. It’s all if they’re coming after me, they’ll come after you next.

Indeed, it’s so evil what his enemies are doing to him, he can’t wait to do it right back:

“This is third-world-country stuff, ‘arrest your opponent,’” Trump said at a campaign stop in New Hampshire in October. “And that means I can do that, too.”

No MAGA idiot ever considers the possibility that as long as they refrain from stealing classified documents or mounting coups to steal elections, the Justice Department will probably leave them alone.

As far as some of the names mentioned in the article, they don’t actually sound scared of Trump going after them. John Kelly says he expects it, because of how John Kelly has been spilling secrets on how much Trump despises the troops, and other things. Bill Barr says Trump is “a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s,” and that he is “quivering in [his] boots” about Trump targeting him.

And Trump’s former lawyer Ty Cobb says:

“Trump himself is more likely to rot in jail than anyone on his alleged list,” said Cobb, who accused Trump of “stifling truth, making threats and bullying weaklings into doing his bidding.”

His mouth to God’s ears.

The Post reports that the types of incel goons who surround Trump are coming up with ideas to really shatter the separation between the presidency and the Justice Department. “I think that the supposedly independent DOJ is an illusion,” Jeffrey Clark told the Washington Post.

Apparently there’s a kind of consortium of think tanks called “Project 2025” — 75 of them, put together by the Heritage Foundation — full of people who can’t wait to populate a second Trump term completely untethered from American values, a sort of post-America America if you will. People who would make sure that in a second Trump term, there are no adults in any room, just the contaminated leakage of Trump’s grievances and shortcomings manifested in semi-human form as political appointees. (Heritage denies Project 2025 is about any of this, and white conservatives like that are well known for telling the truth.)

John Kelly says in Trump’s first term, when he would want his enemies prosecuted, they’d just ignore him and go tell the White House Counsel’s Office. We imagine more than a few people made the universal sign for jerking off during these conversations. The kinds of sycophants in a second Trump term would still be jerking off, but they’d be jerking off with Trump, not at Trump.

He doesn’t want smart people. He wants people who are as stupid as he is. He wants people who will go on TV and say he’s pretty.

He wants people with zero sense of duty to the Constitution, only fealty to him. He wants to literally seize America.

He wants people who will not only ignore his crime sprees, but who hate the country enough to help him continue them, who will eagerly help him sell the USA out to whichever highest bidder comes and tickles his crusty ballsack first.

He wants traitors like him.

[Washington Post]

