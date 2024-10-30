Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Elno says we need “temporary” hardship to rightsize (blow up) the economy. (Meidas Touch) And on that topic, flashback to last month and Dean Baker’s favorite lies about Joe Biden’s economy which I WILL NEVER STOP SCREAMING ABOUT IS VERY VERY GOOD. Jesus Christ! (CEPR)

You know who DEFINITELY has not talked enough about the Mass Deportations Now crowd? Your Wonkette. You know who is depressed as fuck that “deport millions of your friends and neighbors and send their American kids with them” is putatively an electoral winner? Your Wonkette. Anyway, here’s some! (The New Republic)

Michelle Obama in a next-level speech last weekend talked about (among other things) our women’s bodies. YAY! OUR BODIES! THEY ARE GROSS AND TOO HOT SOMETIMES! (Joan Walsh at The Nation)

The Mormon-themed coffee mugs and beer koozies at the hilariously awful Mormons for Trump. (McKay Coppins at The Atlantic)

Oafs and idiots trying to get over on each other like crabs in a bucket. (David Roth at Defector)

I like the framing of this: Trump’s MSG Nazi rally is his Comey letter. (LOLGOP)

I keep posting it, because it keeps being relevant. “Who Goes Nazi?” (Harper’s)

This is excellent. Bernie speaks for me. (Not that I’m who he’s talking to, as I’ve never had a split second’s qualms about voting for Kamala.)

“He has even offered his own sperm to friends and acquaintances.” On Elon’s secret baby ranch, horck. (Gift link New York Times)

I did not know this about cats and slow blinks, but you can’t argue with Science. (Boing Boing)

Teri Garr has died at 79. Everybody has to watch Tootsie tonight. It holds up! (In a very similar vein, that soap opera movie Soapdish almost holds up except for the “oh no it turns out the hot lady’s a dude!” and that is her comeuppance :/ )

Wear your boot, Lowly! (Yale Review)

