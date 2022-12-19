Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is the campy cabaret act that won't end. Thursday, while speaking at a Mar-a-Lago event for LGBTQ Republicans, Lake rambled like a less coherent and unfortunately less fictional Broadway Barbara about the election she lost.

"We had such a huge movement going into Election Day," lamented Grizabella Lake the Glamour Cat. "To watch these, these evil, bastards ― can I say that here, is that all right?" Of course she can! Donald Trump's Florida trash palace is the ideal spot for light treason, Nazi dining, and cussing!

She went on, "To watch them steal this in broad daylight and if they think they are going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong bitch. OK?"

Yes, this is real.

“Kari Lake speaking at Mar-a-Lago last night: "To watch these evil bastards...to watch them steal this in broad daylight, and if they think they are going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong bitch."” — The Republican Accountability Project (@The Republican Accountability Project) 1671213507

Drag queen archnemesis Lake was a featured guest at the shameless Log Cabin Republican extravaganza, which included former Ambassador Ric Grenell, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), and former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who served as master of ceremonies. The event was planned for a while but coincidentally fell during the same week real US President Joe Biden signed the Respect For Marriage Act into law.

Donald Trump himself boasted, "We are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard ... With the help of many of the people here tonight in recent years, our movement has taken incredible strides, the strides you’ve made here is incredible."

This is absurd nonsense. Trump nominated three anti-gay Supreme Court justices and a disturbing number of anti-gay judges to lower courts. Only 39 out of 213 House Republicans voted for the Respect For Marriage Act. More Republicans support coups than marriage equality.

Lake claimed during her garbage fire campaign that she had many very real gay friends who were "appalled with the ‘BTQ+’ [bisexual, transgender, and queer] everything they keep adding to it.” She also insisted that her gay buddies would oppose an anti-LGBTQ discrimination bill. “Sane, hardworking gay men and women are fed up with being held hostage by the alphabet mafia," she said. She's horrible, and Log Cabin Republicans only reinforced their collective lack of dignity when they invited her to their "Spirit of Lincoln" gala.

Meanwhile, Lake's "Spirit of Jefferson Davis" movement continues. Although a judge has rejected incoming state Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli's baseless request to have the governor's election results thrown out, Lake's equally pointless request to inspect random Maricopa County ballots was granted. She can't copy or photograph the ballots. This is obviously another waste of time intended to undermine faith in the electoral process.

Arizona Governor-Elect (whether Lake likes it or not) Katie Hobbs's legal team told the court that Lake's nuisance suit is "rank speculation" and "cynical mistrust." Hobbs beat Lake by 17,117 votes, and while in a saner electorate that margin would be much wider, it's nonetheless a big "L" for Lake. Hobbs is the next governor. There is zero evidence of "misconduct by elections officials, ineligibility of her opponent, bribery, or illegal or erroneously counted votes," all of which is necessary to justify Lake challenging the election.

“Lake: I identify as a proud election denying deplorable and my pronouns are I Won” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1671411655

Sunday, Lake was greeted with confetti at the rightwing Americafest, put on by Turning Point USA. She told the crowd of a couple thousand, "We won. We did win. Big! On Nov. 8, they committed highway robbery ... two days after election 25,000 ballots just magically appeared. These people are crooks. They need to be locked up.” After those tired lies, she declared, "I know we can identify as anything we want ... I identify as a proud election-denying deplorable. Are you with me? ... And my pronouns are ‘I won.'"

The Log Cabin Republicans must feel so proud.

