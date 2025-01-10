Junior entering Greenland and showing them his sex face

Donald Trump said some more things about Greenland yesterday:

Huh. Is that true? Let’s find out.

After Donald Trump Jr. and Charlie Kirk came back from their showy trip to Greenland — you know, so the world could see Trump Sr. is SRS BZNS about acquiring that territory, SRSLY — he trumpeted how excited the Greenlanders were to see them, how eager they’d be to be freed of the tyranny of, um, Denmark, and join a, um, free society like Donald Trump’s MAGA Stupid Hitler America. He told whichever cousin-humping Newsmax host that Greenlanders wanted to be “liberated from Denmark.”

Yeah, you bet, sure, stop laughing.

But Junior’s obvious lies were even more extensive than that. He said they were “100 percent interested” in Trump’s idea to grab their land by the pussy. “I mean, we had crowds waving as we were landing,” he said, believably, about the crowds in Greenland. He said just everybody was so incredibly warm to them.

Yeeeeeah, about that.

Politico Europe reports that Pipaluk Lynge, a Greenland MP from what it says is their largest party, says Junior’s thing was “staged,” and clarified that if anything, Greenland wants “our independence and democracy,” i.e. not whatever limp-dicked authoritarianism Trump is selling.

“No journalists were allowed to interview him. It was all staged to make it seem like we — the Greenlandic people — were MAGA and love to be a part of the USA,” Lynge said.

Yup. And about that alleged warmth:

His welcome was not entirely warm, Lynge added. “People were curious, but some took pictures giving him [the] finger at the airport … Some wrote on Facebook: yankee go home,” she said.

Lynge even had a pointed response to American pigfucks diddling themselves over the idea of conquest:

“We know how they treat the Inuit in Alaska,” Lynge hit back. “Make that great before trying to invade us.”

We’re sure Donald Trump and his incoming administration will take that right to heart.

Danish media added more detail to the backdrop of Junior’s visit, and oh golly, it sounds like the people who were nice to him and to Charlie Kirk’s rearranged face were muy paid and bribed to do so. DR News reports that they literally bribed homeless and other poor people with dinners at hotels if only they would show up and act like they thought Donald Trump Jr. was a super cool guy.

Those people in MAGA hats that the Trump people referred to as “the local community in Nuuk”? Um, well:

[S]everal sources now tell DR that a portion of the people who appear in the video from Trump's campaign people and in the video that Ekstra Bladet has recorded with the dinner guests are homeless and socially disadvantaged, who often find themselves outside the Brugsen in Nuuk (Brugseni, ed. ), which is located directly opposite Hotel Hans Egede.

The Brugsen, or Brugseni — it’s written both ways — is a Greenlandic grocery store. What they’re saying is that Trump people went and hustled poor people who hang around in front of the grocery store to come pretend they were Junior’s playmates.

A source named Tom Amtoft said he recognized some of them, and that “It's homeless and old people who can't make ends meet who can suddenly eat at a restaurant they've never been to before.” He added, “All they have to do is put on a cap and be in the Trump staff's videos. They are being bribed, and it is deeply distasteful.”

Bribes? Distasteful? Tacky as fuck and unlovable? Sounds like a member of the Trump family!

Amtoft even told DR News that he saw the Trump people recruiting people to be extras for Junior Jacks Off On Glaciers, now playing on all the hottest MAGA porn sites:

He himself observed the Trump people's attempts to get people to wear MAGA caps and pass on Trump-positive messages to the camera. - It was a very aggressive and selective selection of people who could say that Greenland should be bought, says Tom Amtoft.

DR News talked to people who work at Brugseni, and they said yep, Junior’s people came by giving out free MAGA hats and offering them free food at the hotel across the street. Some of them were recognized as people who hang around a bar called Daddy’s.

Steffen Kretz, who is the Greenland correspondent for DR News, even talked to one of the people who ate lunch for free with the embarrassing Trump dipshit:

- He explained that he was hiding under a footbridge, where he stood with some others who had nothing to do. - He was just walking around the street, and then Trump's people came up and asked him, “hey, do you want to come up and have food at the best restaurant in town?”, says Steffen Kretz.

Cool.

To be entirely fair, DR News reports that Greenlandic guy who showed Junior around, Jørgen Boassen, says he is “Greenland’s biggest Trump fan.” So they’ve got one village idiot.

A member of the Greenlandic parliament named Aaja Chemnitz has thoughts:

I don't think it's right. As I see it, people have been given a free meal in exchange for wearing a cap and being extras in videos for social media and podcasts. I can see that at least some of those in the picture are not politically active, [she said].

Wonder if they all started to leave early once they finished eating and after the cameras were off, the way MAGA people do at Trump’s rallies.

Oh well, guess we’ll never care enough to know.

Just glad to know Greenlanders don’t love Junior as much as Junior’s father doesn’t love Junior.

Tells us something is still right with the world.

