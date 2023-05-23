Sorry to keep mentioning it but Tim Scott is running for president. When South Carolina's junior senator officially declared his candidacy Monday at a North Charleston rally (a generous term for the event), he claimed he was the "radical Left's worst nightmare" ... a Black man with a badge ... oh, wait, that's Eddie Murphy in 48 Hours . No, Scott insists that the "radical Left" hates him because he's a Black conservative who apparently "disrupts their narrative" that the Republican Party is a pack of racist hyenas. Let's not get carried away: The current Congress has the most Black Republicans since 1877 and it''s barely enough to form a basketball team.

Scott also said, "When I pushed back on President Biden, they even called me the N-word."

““I’m the candidate the far left fears the most … When I pushed back on President Biden, they even called me the N-word.” — Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) after announcing his 2024 presidential bid” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1684772276

Wild if true, which it's not if by "they," Scott means anyone directly associated with the Biden administration or any elected Democrat.

Sure, when Scott voted to confirm living Confederate monument Jeff Sessions as attorney general, a random person on Twitter called him a "house [N-word]." Scott replied simply, "Senate," because he's in the Senate not the House. Hilarious. But we don't need to look hard for random MAGA boosters saying racist crap online about former President Barack Obama or Vice President Kamala Harris. Scott's buddy Donald Trump repeatedly made racist comments about Democrats of color.

Scott is also good friends with South Carolina's Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. Saturday, at a South Carolina Republican convention in Columbia, McMaster said, "I look forward to the day that Democrats are so rare, we have to hunt them with dogs." McMaster apparently says this a lot. He thinks it's really funny to hunt Democrats for sport.

It’s curious imagery from the governor of a state where by 1720 an estimated 65 percent of the population were enslaved Black people. The Black people who fled bondage feared the sounds of hound dogs that pursued them. Enslavers bred and trained dogs specifically to hunt for what they considered their human property

From Slave Hounds and Abolition in the Americas , by Tyler D. Parry, and Charlton W. Yingling:

The most extensively documented deployment of slave hounds, which also provoked the most vitriolic national divisions, occurred in the antebellum American South and built upon Caribbean foundations. As early as 1790, newspapers in the North were protesting the occasional use of slave dogs. However, later spectacular stories circulating from Jamaica and Haiti also prompted curiosity among American slaveholders about this form of white power. By the 1820s slaves and dogs were fighting in the South, for example, when a runaway in Georgia was severely wounded by hounds after killing one of his assailants with a dagger.

McMaster isn’t calling for equal opportunity dog hunting. Seventy-eight percent of Black South Carolinians identify as Democrats and only seven percent identify as Republican. There are 14 Democrats in the South Carolina Senate and 36 in the House. Twelve of the 14 House Democrats and 33 of the 46 Senate Democrats are Black. And any real electoral purge would likely remove the few white Democrats first before the hunting stage.

“Hey @bcharochak, this what Gov McMaster has in mind?” — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦) 1684767152

When Democrats protested the governor's crass comments, McMaster's communications director Brandon Charochak responded, "If South Carolina Democrat partisans can no longer bear light-hearted jokes made at their expense, then maybe they should focus their energy on winning and not whining."

That's who Tim Scott considers a "great leader" while painting himself as a victim of left-wing racism. It's shameful but that's his gig.

