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Crystalclear12's avatar
Crystalclear12
10m

He thinks this will help his polls but the people that are happy about his bullshit prosecutions are the 30% that still like him.

The rest of America is trying to find a buyer for their kidney so they can fill up the gas tank.

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Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
16mEdited

I saw Proud Boy OG Gavin McInnes the other day crying and crying and crying about how it's actually the SPLC who is, and I quote, creating Nazis from scratch.

The poor oppressed White Supremacy. Pour one out!

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