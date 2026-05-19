Wonkette

Wonkette

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EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
4h

Civil War levels of provocation.

Fuck these shitters.

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
4h

VAN HOLLEN: An individual who was pardoned by Trump went on to molest 2 children, & he tried to buy their silence by saying he would give them funds from your slush fund. Can you commit to not making that person eligible for a payout?

BLANCHE: You're obviously lying

V: I am reporting what he said

https://bsky.app/profile/beyerstein.bsky.social/post/3mm7mvpx4pc25

Blanche can't wait to pay a million dollars to that child molester...

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