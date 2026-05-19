The Trump administration’s efforts to make America’s entire refugee resettlement program whiter than a tube of Crest Arctic Fresh is getting a much-not-needed financial injection. Apparently the United States doesn’t have money for Medicaid or cancer research or paying teachers a living wage, but it does have $100 million to bring over 10,000 more white people with a victimhood complex. Boy, living in the Trump Reichland is just hit-you-in-the-gonads-with-a-battering-ram levels of fun fun fun.

At the rate we’re going, the next government funding bill will dole out money to resettle white South Africans and Donald Trump’s ongoing project of turning Washington DC into a bargain bin Atlantic City, and that’s it.

According to The Guardian, the State Department on Monday informed Congress that it wants to admit 17,500 Afrikaners as refugees before the fiscal year ends in September. This would be a double and then some increase from the 7,500 refugees in total that State had said last fall it would admit this year. (The country let in over 100,000 refugees in the last year of Joe Biden’s presidency.)

There is no more room in America for people languishing in Middle Eastern refugee camps or fleeing gang violence in South America, but there is plenty of room for the palest of us whose greatest crisis is the local bakery running out of malva pudding.

State also told Congress that South Africa has been trying to “undermine” the resettlement program. After the US made a big deal of opening a refugee resettlement program office in Pretoria, the South African government raided it. In an incredible irony, the government said the result of the raid was that it arrested and deported seven Kenyans working in the country illegally.

Deporting illegal immigrants to Kenya! You’d think the Trumpified State Department would be thrilled. We’re surprised America didn’t offer to do it as a sign of goodwill.

Meanwhile, the Times reported a couple of weeks ago that the US since last October has admitted just under 4,500 refugees from South Africa. (According to the BBC, we have admitted a grand total of 3 from other countries in that time.) So the fact that a lot of South Africans apparently would like to self-deport back home seems notable:

Recruiters have recorded an increase in enquiries from South Africans wanting to leave the US, and 12,000 people around the world have registered to reclaim their citizenship on a portal launched by the South African government in November for those who had lost it because of post-apartheid laws on dual nationality.

One South African who runs an agency for people who want to come back said that for a lot of her clients in America (which already had the third-highest concentration of SA expats in the world), “a lot of it is related to Trump” and people realizing that maybe South Africa isn’t so bad after all.

There is no breakdown on how many of the Afrikaners who came here under the refugee resettlement program were among those who already want to go back. But there are at least a handful who got a taste of life with America’s crumbling schools, nightmare healthcare system, overcrowded highways, housing shortage, wealth inequality, and emerging oligarchy. They got a taste of our nation’s leadership being made up of failures and sociopaths who aren’t fit to lead an adult kickball team and decided they would rather risk the alleged white genocide back home.

Wait until they do get home and find out America just sent this racist ogre to be its ambassador to South Africa. You can run from American buffoonery, but you cannot hide.

Share

[The Guardian / The Times / BBC]

Wonkette runs on Dunkin’ and the generous support of our readers.

Care to donate?