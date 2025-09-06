Here’s something nice! Adorable NYC Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has hit the maximum campaign spending cap of $8 million dollars and cannot accept any more money. (It’s a good-government campaign finance thing, can you believe we still have some of those?) I guess people just really like giving him money for being awesome, instead of being Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo, or Curtis Silwa!

As you probably assumed, Mamdani dropped a new and extremely charming video on Friday, in which he begged people to stop giving him their money and to instead give him their time.

Love the Casio watch at the end.

The responses to the video on Bluesky are cheerful and positive, while over on X, they’re all very paranoid and crazy, with users unable to decide whether he is terrible for business and a dang commie or if he is being funded by billionaires. That’s a tough call! It’s almost as if they’re just making things up.

Mamdani has also been raking in the endorsements, recently snagging one from influential New York state Senator Liz Krueger. Hell, even the DNC is on board, with a somewhat tepid endorsement.

The DNC is not on Bluesky yet, which is … not a great move on their part!

Unfortunately (for them, not so much for him), Hakeem Jeffries, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Chuck Schumer are all refusing, still.

As our gal AOC pointed out, this is something that could come back to bite them in the ass.

“I am very concerned about the example that is being set by anybody in our party,” she told reporters. “If an individual doesn't want to support the party's nominee now, it complicates their ability to ask voters to support any nominee later.”

It’s almost as if “vote Blue no matter who” only goes one way or something. You’d think they’d relish the chance to show all of the bad lefty folks how it’s done. I guess not — but who remembers the last time any of them did anything remotely helpful anyway? They do have a brand, and we can’t fault them for standing by it.

Anyway! If you happen to live in New York City and have some extra time to devote to the cause, consider making some calls or knocking on some doors or otherwise helping in a non-monetary capacity. Because, again, he don’t need your money any more. (Though if you can spare some, there are always other candidates and — ahem! — blogs, that could certainly use it!)

