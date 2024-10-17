Ring a ding ding, guess who?

As you may recall, a certain rawdogging former President got convicted of 34 felony counts of FAKE NEWS ELECTION INTERFERENCE for 34 fraudulent payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels back in May. Yes, it was only six months ago! What a year. And now Rachel Maddow’s reported that Trump’s lawyers tried to pay her this July to pay her to shut up AGAIN! And Daniels has got the receipts, because of course she does.

You’d think that at some point after the former Miss Nude America spent seven years talking about her brief, coercive and disappointing encounter with his mushroom-shaped weenus, or sometime after Daniels had a whole nationwide “Make America Horny Again” stripper tour, or maybe at some point after her dozenth talk show appearance, Team Trump would have considered that cat fully out of the bag. After being convicted of 34 felony counts following a six-week trial with daily news coverage, most people would conclude that the cat’s also destroyed the drapes, shit in your shoe and clawed your toupee.

So what good would silencing her now even do? But Team Trump apparently thought it was worth offering her $32,000 to not talk about her close encounter of the turd kind.

PREVIOUSLY!

It went down like this: Daniels owes Trump legal fees from 2018, from the time her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, convinced her to file a defamation suit against Trump, because Trump Tweeted that Daniels’ story about being threatened in the parking lot of her gym was a “total con job.” (As it turns out, Avenatti was also a bit of a con job himself, and is now serving 14 years in prison for stealing from Daniels, and other clients.) A federal judge in Los Angeles ruled that Trump’s comment was “rhetorical hyperbole,” and that Trump was entitled to attorneys’ fees. And because Trump dragged out the case for six months and used a lot of lawyers, as is his way, there were a lot of them.

And interest on those fees have been compounding. But back in July, though, thanks to a GoFundMe, Daniels was able to pay off the full amount, which Trump’s lawyer Harry Ross claimed was $652,000.

We disagree that a payment of $620,000.00 would be in full satisfaction of the three judgements. [...] However, we can agree to settle these matters for $620,000.000, provided that your client agrees in writing to make no public or private statements related to any alleged past interactions with President Trump, or defamatory or disparaging statements about him, his businesses and/or any affiliates or his suitability as a candidate for President.

BWAHAHA, pathetic! Does that count as attempting to illegally influence an election again? But the point is moot, because Daniels was not fucking having it.

“They want to cut some kind of deal where they silence you,” Daniel’s lawyer Clark Brewster told her, in a video of the call she released to MSNBC. And if you knew Rachel Maddow, wouldn’t you also ring her up at her flannely wood-chopping cabin to be like “holy fuck OMG dude, you gotta hear this!?”

“Don’t they know that shit won’t work?” She told her lawyer, agog at the stupid.

Team Trump ended up settling for $627,500 without the NDA, and spokes-ham Steven Cheung had the dumbest non-excuse ever, that the letter from Trump’s lawyer to Daniels’ lawyer was:

attained [sic] as part of an illegal, foreign hacking attack against President Trump and his team. We are working with authorities to determine the legal repercussions for those likely committing federal offenses by posting and utilizing stolen material by terror regime adversaries. Ms. Daniels has been held to account by having to pay President Trump over and above the money she owes to him as a result of her wrongdoings.

Well, no, Daniels’ lawyer brought it to Rachel Maddow, after he laughed, mopped his brow, laughed some more, drank some water, and laughed again. And then he and Rachel Maddow chopped some wood, drank Scotch, and laughed some more. And way to verify it’s authentic, Cheung! Heck of a job! What happened to Trump bellowing on the courthouse steps how NDAs are legal and there’s nothing wrong with them? Why are you acting all shy about it now?

Guess after all of these years, Trump’s ignoble night in Lake Tahoe still rattles his fake cufflinks, $32,000 much. That’s a lot to proffer when you’re the world’s cheapest man!

Anyway, congrats to Stormy D for finally paying that shitheel off, and thanks for sharing the laffs!

[MSNBC]

