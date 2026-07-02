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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

"Ridiculous" is not anywhere near the first adjective that comes to mind, in re: BrainwurmzJr.

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
2hEdited

Hoping we can retake the House in the fall so we can immediately impeach this fucking leather frog junkie crank Secretary of Death.

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