If COVID taught us anything, it is that there is a large subset of people who will put literally anything into their bodies if a liberal tells them it is a bad idea.

In the vain hope of landing on a non-vaccine substance that would cure or prevent the virus so they could rub it in the smug faces of all the doctors and scientists and random people on social media who were encouraging everyone to get the vaccine, many of them took the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Trump even actively encouraged them to take it as a prophylactic, despite the fact that testing hadn’t shown it to do anything. Many patients who already had the virus took it while hospitalized for COVID as well, as part of compassionate use programs (in which seriously ill patients are allowed to take unapproved medications).

Alas, it weren’t so compassionate after all, as a new study has determined that 16,990 people in France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the US died as a result of this compassionate use HCQ.

The study, published by French researchers for the February edition of the science journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, was based on a “meta-analysis of randomised trials” that “showed that HCQ use was associated with an 11% increase in the mortality rate.” The researchers also believe that the actual worldwide number is much higher than 16,990, given that it was prescribed outside of those six countries as well.

Their main purpose in conducting the study — other than giving a specific number for how many people likely died as a result of this nonsense — was to “illustrate the hazard of drug repurposing with low-level evidence for the management of future pandemics.”

This is great and an important thing for doctors and medical professionals to be aware of, but those who would be most likely to want to take a drug with low-level evidence during a pandemic are not exactly the kind of people who pay attention to studies like this or even think they are real. We are talking about people who also drank freaking Lysol and Clorox because Donald Trump told them to. They may not really know what HCQ is or why it might not be a great idea to take it for non-malaria-related reasons, but they sure as hell know they’re not supposed to drink Lysol or Clorox and it’s unlikely they would have ever done so, were it not for the fact that Trump suggested it and the Left was like “Don’t do that, because of how it could kill you.”

It’s also worth noting that the people who took HCQ were largely anti-vaccine lunatics who probably did other stupid things as well, and it’s hard to tell if that was something taken into consideration in the previous study or not. If they were previously drinking regular bleach or magic bleach or colloidal silver, could things like that also be a factor? Did they seek treatment later than they might have otherwise? It wasn’t mentioned in the published paper, but that’s something I’d like to know. (I’m not saying that I don’t think taking HCQ was harmful, I just tend to apply additional scrutiny to any study that makes me say “Aha! I was right all along!” as I have been burned before.)

Whatever the case, those 16,990 people probably died happy and feeling like they totally owned the libs. So that’s nice for them, at least.

Hopefully, in the future, if people want to take drugs like HCQ for things you are not supposed to take them for, they will be doing it on their own and not with the assistance of doctors.

