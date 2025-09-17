Wonkette

Pat Kolmer
6h

"Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy AG Todd Blanche, and Trump himself have been talking about how the DOJ will be targeting those who engage in “hate speech” against Republicans."

Adam Kinzinger

‪@adamkinzinger.substack.com

Quick point. Trump cannot silence you, period. He doesn’t have the means or the tools, and if he did he would be too weak to use them. This is a bluff.

It only works if you let it.

September 17, 2025 at 8:14 AM

Mr blob
6h

The entire right wing discussion right now is an attempt to use this to further foment right wing violence.

Timothy mcveigh peaked way too early. It’s likely he’d be a senator in 2025.

