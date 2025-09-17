Recently, the Right has fallen madly in love with a narrative — a narrative that goes a little something like “The Left is violent and we are so very frightened! They want to kill us all because we are so pure and beautiful and they hate that!”

I wish I were exaggerating. I’m not. In fact, if anything, I am being too understated. If you don’t believe me, feast your eyes on this missive published on Xitter by Stephen Miller last week:

There is an ideology that has steadily been growing in this country which hates everything that is good, righteous and beautiful and celebrates everything that is warped, twisted and depraved. It is an ideology at war with family and nature. It is envious, malicious, and soulless. It is an ideology that looks upon the perfect family with bitter rage while embracing the serial criminal with tender warmth. Its adherents organize constantly to tear down and destroy every mark of grace and beauty while lifting up everything monstrous and foul. It is an ideology that leads, always, inevitably and willfully, to violence — violence against those uphold order, who uphold faith, who uphold family, who uphold all that is noble and virtuous in this world. It is an ideology whose one unifying thread is the insatiable thirst for destruction. We see the workings of this ideology in every posting online cheering the evil assassination that cruelly robbed this nation of one of its greatest men. Postings from those in positions of institutional authority — educators, healthcare workers, therapists, government employees — reveling in the vile and the sinister with the most chilling glee. The fate of millions depends upon the defeat of this wicked ideology. The fate of our children, our society, our civilization hinges on it. Now we devote ourselves, with love and unyielding determination, to finishing the indispensable work to which Charlie bravely devoted his life and gave his last measure of devotion.

My goodness, the drama. Yes, Stephen. It’s true. We hate you because you’re beautiful.

If you go over to the site formerly known as Twitter, you will see this narrative being pushed constantly and repeatedly. There are no facts on earth that can convince them otherwise. When Elon Musk’s robot pal Grok was asked by a user about which side commits the most political violence and it answered, correctly, that the Right has us beat by a mile, Musk was so outraged that he had his minions change its settings to make it “unwoke” (ie: ignorant). This resulted, you may recall, in Grok’s transformation into “Mechahitler.”

Now, it seems, the Department of Justice is looking to do the very same thing.

404 Media reports that a study demonstrating that right-wing violence still vastly outpaces violence from the Left mysteriously disappeared from the Department of Justice’s website this week — coincidentally right at a time when the Trump administration is going full force on this narrative.

The study, published just last year and still available on the Wayback Machine, begins:

Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism has increased in the United States. In fact, the number of far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism. Since 1990, far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists, including 227 events that took more than 520 lives. In this same period, far-left extremists committed 42 ideologically motivated attacks that took 78 lives. A recent threat assessment by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security concluded that domestic violent extremists are an acute threat and highlighted a probability that COVID-19 pandemic related stressors, long-standing ideological grievances related to immigration, and narratives surrounding electoral fraud will continue to serve as a justification for violent actions.

Granted, we don’t know for certain why the study was pulled from the DOJ website, but the timing is certainly suspect, given that the study was live as recently as last week.

If this is about what we think it is about, as unsettling as that is, it’s actually quite pointless so long as there are those among us who retain the ability to count. I realize this eliminates the vast majority of the political Right, most of whom seem to believe that “vibes” are more reliable than facts, but the rest of us seem to manage okay.

It’s important to remember that they’re not doing this for no reason. There’s a reason they’re doing this. There’s a reason why their mantra last week was “This is our Reichstag fire,” and it’s not just because they are as good at history as they are at math.

The Reichstag fire was, of course, what the Nazis used to ratchet up hate against Jewish people in order to justify the Holocaust. Granted, the Reichstag fire was an actual example of a “false flag” — unlike all of the things the Right insists are “false flags” — but they don’t care about that. What they do care about is scaring people.

Scaring people has always been how the Right gets what it wants. The George W. Bush administration took advantage of people’s fear after 9/11 to take away our civil liberties. Previous Republican administrations used the specter of “Communism” to scare people, target their rivals, and get away with some pretty horrific foreign policy decisions. This is why Trump insisted that right-wing extremists were just innocent widdle puppies who are scared of “crime.” This is why he wants to send in the National Guard to deal with “crime” in cities he doesn’t like. These people want to create a climate of fear so that they can get away with doing whatever they want.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy AG Todd Blanche, and Trump himself have been talking about how the DOJ will be targeting those who engage in “hate speech” against Republicans. They will target people and groups for organizing protests, for journalism that is critical of Trump, and other things that are definitely constitutional rights. Republicans want Marco Rubio to be able to seize the passports of American citizens who say things he doesn’t like. They want a lot of power to control people, and the best way to get that power is to scare the shit out of people.

Let’s just hope it doesn’t work this time.

