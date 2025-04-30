I HEREBY DECLARE THAT I DO NOT GIVE MY PERMISSION FOR FACEBOOK OR META TO USE ANY OF MY PERSONAL DATA.

Much will likely be made of Donald Trump’s ABC News interview with Terry Moran last night, part of Trump’s 100 Days, One Idiot tour of interviews celebrating his hundredth day fucking America without its consent. For instance, he said Moran didn’t know what his tariffs would do to the price of goods from China, because “You don’t know whether or not China’s going to eat it.” He added, “China will probably eat those tariffs.”

You know, the 145 percent tariffs. You don’t know, Terry. Maybe China will just eat that 145 percent and charge us, um … carry the two … math and commerce and tariffs, how does it work?

How does fucking anything work? This barely sentient buffoon lost contact with the ability to know decades ago, in 1989 or so.

But in this blog post, we’d like to focus on the truly mindnumbing exchange Trump — in olden days, Trump might’ve been called the “leader of the free world,” but it’s increasingly clear this befuddled dipshit is leading a whole lotta nothin’, much less any part of the “free” world — had with Moran, over whether the fake, Photoshopped picture he posted of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s nonexistent “MS-13” hand tattoo was Photoshopped. (It was.)

Brief recap for anyone who might have missed the story: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is the innocent man from Maryland that Donald Trump’s ICE terrorists kidnapped and traded into concentration camp slavery, even though — OOPS! — they had no proof he had done anything wrong and — OOPS! — a judge had specifically ruled he was not to be sent to El Salvador, where he was likely to face persecution from gangs.

And Donald Trump, a few weeks ago, posted a picture of himself holding a ludicrously obviously amateurly Photoshopped picture of Kilmar, where Kilmar had a ludicrously obviously amateurly Photoshopped “MS-13” tattoo on his knuckles. He has now posted that picture repeatedly. Did we say ludicrously obviously amateurly Photoshopped? That might be generous, since we are pretty sure a halfway computer savvy sixth grader with Microsoft Paint could have typed the “M,” the “S,” the “1” and the “3” on Kilmar’s knuckles, that’s how ludicrously obviously amateurly.

But ladies and gentleladies, Donald Trump is a fucking moron, the stupidest Boomer alive, the oldest man who ever existed, and that picture fooled him. He thinks it’s real. He thinks it’s as real as that lady thought it was real that Barack Obama was a terrorist, before John McCain explained to her that she was a real dumbass, bless her heart. He thinks it’s as real as that Facebook status that says that as of midnight tonight, he declares he DOES NOT GIVE FACEBOOK PERMISSION to use his photos.

Either that, or he is just a lying Nazi who will do or say anything in order to demonize immigrants, because he hates immigrants like Hitler hated Jews. Or he’s entirely that stupid and he doesn’t care whether or not it’s true, because he hates immigrants like Hitler hated Jews. Or both/and/all of the above.

Here is the absolutely amazing clip. Below, the absolutely amazing transcript of Trump trying to insist to Terry Moran that the picture is real and that the man on the phone sounded genuine when he said that if Trump would only wire him his entire life savings, he would get FIVE LIFE SAVINGS back as a reward.

Transcript:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: — very quickly. Wait a minute. When we have criminals, murderers, criminals in this country, we have to get 'em out. And we're doing it. TERRY MORAN: By law — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And you'll pick out one man, but even the man that you picked out — TERRY MORAN: He's got — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: — he said he'd — wasn't a member of a gang. And then they looked, and — TERRY MORAN: All right. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: On his knuckles — he had MS-13 — TERRY MORAN: All right. There's dis — there's a dispute over that — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, wait a minute. Wait a minute. He had MS-13 — TERRY MORAN: Well — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: — on his knuckles tattooed. TERRY MORAN: — he — he — he — it didn't say — oh, he had some tattoos that are inper — interpreted that way. But let's move on PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Wait a minute. TERRY MORAN: I want — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Hey, Terry. Terry. Terry. TERRY MORAN: He — he did not have the letter — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Don't do that — M-S-1-3 — It says M-S-one-three. TERRY MORAN: I — that was Photoshop. So let me just — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: That was Photoshop? Terry, you can't do that — he had — he — hey, they're givin' you the big break of a lifetime. You know, you're doin' the interview. I picked you because — frankly I never heard of you, but that's okay — TERRY MORAN: This — I knew this would come — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But I picked you — Terry — but you're not being very nice. He had MS-13 tattooed — TERRY MORAN: All right. All right. We'll agree to disagree. I want to move on — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Terry. TERRY MORAN: — to something else. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Terry. Do you want me to show the picture? TERRY MORAN: I saw the picture. We'll — we'll — we'll agree to disagree — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Oh, and you think it was Photoshop. Well — TERRY MORAN: Here we go. Here we go. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: — don't Photoshop it. Go look — TERRY MORAN: All right. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: — at his hand. He had MS-13 — TERRY MORAN: Fair enough, he did have tattoos that can be interpreted that way. I'm not an expert on them. I want to turn to Ukraine, sir — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, no. Terry — TERRY MORAN: I — I want to get to Ukraine — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Terry, no, no. No, no. He had MS as clear as you can be. Not “interpreted.” This is why people — TERRY MORAN: All right. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: — no longer believe — TERRY MORAN: Well. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: — the news, because it's fake news — TERRY MORAN: When he was photographed in El Sal — in — in El Salvador, they aren't there. But let's just go on — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: He is — TERRY MORAN: They aren't there when he's in El Salvador. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: — there — oh, oh, they weren't there — TERRY MORAN: Take a look at the photograph — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But they're there now, right? TERRY MORAN: No. What — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But they're there now? TERRY MORAN: They're in your picture. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Terry. TERRY MORAN: Ukraine, sir. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: He's got MS-13 on his knuckles. TERRY MORAN: All right. I — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Okay? TERRY MORAN: — we'll — we'll take a look at it — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It's — it's — you do such a disservice — TERRY MORAN: We'll take a look. We'll take a look at that, sir — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Why don't you just say, “Yes, he does,” and, you know, go on to something else — TERRY MORAN: It's contested. Ukraine. I want to turn — I was just in Rome, and to that moving photograph of you and President Zelenskyy sitting in St. Peter's Basilica — PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah.

Yes, Donald Trump’s brain is pudding. China is going to eat the tariffs and Stupid Hitler, emphasis on the stupid, thinks that picture he posted is real, the one with the computer letters and numbers that say “MS-13.” And he’s so confused and angry about it, he’s going to lash out at Terry Moran and say he hasn’t heard of him and that it’s really ungrateful for him to be saying these things, after they’ve given him the “break of a lifetime” and let him interview Trump.

This picture:

Why doesn’t Terry Moran just say thank you?

Why doesn’t he just say yes, Donald Trump, Barack Obama is a Muslin and Facebook is not allowed to sell my pictures to the internet after 12:01 a.m. and please post this status as legal proof of that and that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has “MS-13” written on his knuckles?

It’s clear as day, to Stupid Hitler, emphasis on the stupid.

Just like tariffs, it’s clear as day how those work.

This dementia patient thinks he runs the world.

God help us all.

