Martini Glambassador
3h

This administration's evil is pretty equally matched by their incompetence.

Somebody posited last night over at the BSky that Trump actually *knows* it's a lie when he shows obvious photoshops or says things like "tourism is going great" and the goal is not to be credible, it's to flex authoritarianism muscles. It's the "leader's" prerogative to shape the narrative any way they want, and we must all nod and say "sure, those clothes are real pretty" or else suffer the consequences.

I guess I think it's a little of column A and a little of column "he's a stupid motherfucker."

Doktor Zoom
2h

Also too, while Trump doesn't seem to know it, and nobody at the White House seems to want to mention it, the other "reason" for the laser-printer characters in the photoshoop is that they aren't meant to suggest he literally has "MS13" on his knuckles, but that they allegedly decode his actual tats of a marijuana leaf, a stoned happy face, a cross, and a skull.

The only problems with that "interpretation" is that 1) exactly zero law enforcement or academic sources support such a code and 2) real MS13 members don't have coded tattoos, they have "MS-13" plastered all over their bodies in very clear, legible letters and numbers.

