A new poll from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) on Donald Trump’s 100th day in office says that 52 percent of Americans — a majority — believe he is a “dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy.” Yes, we’re asking questions like that now. (And if you don’t like pollsters asking “Is he Hitler?” and 52 percent of Americans saying “Yep,” perhaps he should act less like Hitler.)

That number includes 56 percent of independents, and majorities of Black, Latino, and Asian American voters. (White people are still majority garbage. Don’t worry, MAGA!)

In that poll, his approval rating is 43 percent. Shockingly there’s little to no support for Trump canceling the 2026 midterms or wriggling his way around the Constitution into a third term. Some more bullet points:

55 percent believe Trump “has overstepped his authority by ordering the mass firing of federal employees across multiple agencies.”

78 percent are against Trump’s new weird task force on witch hunting for “anti-Christian bias.”

65 percent are against his dumbass tariffs.

64 percent support birthright citizenship.

Only 38 percent support whatever kind of terrorism against the United States government Elon Musk and DOGE are doing, and 68 percent don’t want them in their private data.

Only 21 percent have a favorable view of Christian nationalism, and 60 percent are not buying the bullshit that discrimination against white people or against Christians has become some big problem.

We could go on! There is quite a lot in that poll, and it adds to the the rest of the growing pile of Trump-at-100-Years-Old-Just-Kidding-Days polls that show him licking the bottom of the urinal when it comes to Americans’ opinion of him and the shitty loser job he’s doing.

In response, Trump continues to scream and cry on his vanity social media site that all the bad polls are fake, while he’s spending most of day 100 so far feverishly reposting Republican sack-lickers coming forward to praise Dear Leader from whom all blessings flow. (Our favorite is still the one where he said all real pollsters are “negative criminals,” because those are words that mean things.)

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal gives him a failing grade for his first 100 days. China is humiliating Trump every chance they get, and every time he lies and says he’s been talking to their government or to President Xi, working on negotiating a trade deal, they’re like “LOL, we do not know her.”

The UK and Europe are increasingly ignoring him, starting work on their own “free and open trade” deal that Politico Europe says is “being seen as a key moment in resetting post-Brexit relations,” so smart Europeans can thank Trump for that!

Vladimir Putin is increasingly making a mockery of Trump’s attempts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, which is unsurprising, since Putin has always thought Trump is a fucking clown, and this is making Trump crazy.

Canada just went to the polls yesterday and resoundingly told Trump to go fuck himself.

And in a hilarious bit of timing, The Atlantic is out with its big cover story and interview with Trump this week, which is headlined with a quote from Trump, something he said to Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer during their time together with presumably a straight face:

Hahahahahahahaha, sure you do, big guy!

The article itself is a good read, a deep dive into how Trump made it from his lowest point — at least from the perspective of history and democracy and decency and goodness — when he incited a terrorist attack against the US Congress to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost, to now, where he sits 100 days in as the stupidest Hitler ever to be a stupid Hitler.

It starts with a bit of a tick-tock of the weirdness of the very act of trying to get an interview with Trump, which included public attacks on the journalists on Truth Social:

“Ashley Parker is not capable of doing a fair and unbiased interview. She is a Radical Left Lunatic, and has been as terrible as is possible for as long as I have known her,” he wrote. “To this date, she doesn’t even know that I won the Presidency THREE times.” [That last sentence is true — Ashley Parker does not know that Trump won the presidency three times.] “Likewise, Michael Scherer has never written a fair story about me, only negative, and virtually always LIES.”

The article ends with Trump butt-dialing one of them from his personal cell phone at 1:28 a.m. after going to a UFC match. Because of course they have his cell phone number. “Don’t ask how we got his number,” they write. “All we can say is that the White House staff have imperfect control over Trump’s personal communication devices.”

And yes, he did say that thing about how he runs the world, or thinks he does:

We asked the president if his second term felt different from his first. He said it did. “The first time, I had two things to do—run the country and survive; I had all these crooked guys,” he said. “And the second time, I run the country and the world.”

OK, Grandpa, let’s put you back on the toilet if you’re going to keep making sounds like that.

Trump also told Parker and Scherer that he’s having “fun” this time, as he destroys the government and kills babies and children and other innocent people with his USAID cuts and sends presumably innocent people to concentration camps in El Salvador and kicks US citizen toddlers with stage-four cancer in the teeth by sending them out of the country without treatment, and so much more. One ally, Brian Ballard, told them that this time around, Trump is “blowing it up with a twinkle in his eye.”

Parker and Scherer touched on that, asking what if he accidentally deported the wrong person, or banished an American citizen? “Let me tell you that nothing will ever be perfect in this world,” said Stupid Hitler.

One thing that really comes through in the article is just how different Trump’s Team-Of-Fluffers is this time around, these yes-men and women he’s surrounded himself with, who don’t possess the inner strength, intelligence or self-respect to tell him no, which is just how he likes his supplicants. Throughout there are quotes from people like Steve Bannon, bragging that they’ve “won that argument” that “Our reality is that we won” the 2020 election, and that the January 6 terror attacks were a “Fedsurrection.” As if reality truly no longer matters, and they’re just creating it.

Trump himself tries to convince Parker and Scherer that he really believes that about the 2020 election, that he believes it with all his being:

“I’m a very honest person, and I believe it with all my heart,” he said. “And I believe it with fact—you know, more important than heart. I believe it with fact.” “I’d like to say that that is reality,” Trump said. “Probably I do create some things, but I didn’t create that.”

Of course, that very statement, that attempt to create his own reality, is belied by his own actions. You see, before the Supreme Court cut former Special Counsel Jack Smith off at the knees, and before Trump won re-election, rendering attempts to hold him accountable for his many crimes moot, one aspect of Smith’s case was proving that Trump was fully aware he had lost that election, and Smith had the evidence to show it. So too in this article. Reportedly, soon after the election, understanding that Joe Biden had kicked his ass in the Rust Belt, Arizona and Georgia, but that he had improved his numbers in Florida, Trump started asking people, “What […] had he done right in Florida that he hadn’t done in the rest of the country?” This was foundational to his comeback. He absolutely knows. Whether he will say it out loud has to do with whether he thinks it’s advantageous to do so in that moment.

About all the yes-men, there are anecdotes like this, of Trump bringing Silicon Valley bigwigs to Mar-a-Lago to wine, dine, and grab them by the pussy:

At dinner with Silicon Valley moguls, Trump would sometimes play “Justice for All”—a song by the J6 Prison Choir that features men imprisoned for their actions on January 6 singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” interspersed with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. One Trump adviser gleefully recounted how confused the tech billionaires appeared when “Justice for All” started, looking around for cues before inevitably rising and putting their hands over their hearts. “The troll is strong,” the adviser told us.

Or maybe they thought he was just fucking weird.

But sure, little MAGA fluffer! Whatever keeps your lips wet.

We’re not going to spoil all the stories from the interview, and there are all kinds of excerpts out there and on the news, but what we’re wondering here is if the team of fluffers and yes-men who are a large part of making Trump’s second term so uniquely, stupidly, manically and maniacally evil, will also end up being key drivers of his undoing.

Because really, all those things we mentioned at the top, all those things are happening. It really is falling apart for him. And we are quite certain that because of that, he and his White House are going to start trying to pull some even more shocking and terrible and evil, authoritarian shit, as they try to wrest back control of the narrative and control some news cycles.

But yet here is this dumb motherfucker, bringing Jeffrey Goldberg back into the Oval Office after the Trump White House has been humiliated by Signalgate, and showing them all the new tacky gold-plating he’s had affixed to everything, and — like a true new-money grifter from Queens whose taste isn’t quite Manhattan — asking them, “The question is: Do I do a chandelier? Beautiful crystal chandelier, top of the line.”

Top of the line! Like he’s talking about a fucking Cadillac. (Maaaaah-ble columns!)

He’s having fun! This time, he rules the world!

Judging from all the available evidence, this world might be about to give him a rude awakening.

