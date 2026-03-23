Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
2d

>>BESSENT: Again, Kristen, you’re missing the point. So please listen to me.<<

Reason number 525,600 and counting why I could never be a journalist. At some point in him saying this, I would've been coming across the table with a shiv.

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Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
2d

I’m continually amazed at how stupid everything is.

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