Ever watch all the Sunday shows to do a rundown of them only for the world to completely change right after? Yeah, that’s where we find ourselves this week. So, let’s dive in!

Caught With Your Johnson Out

We begin with current Speaker of the House and rizz-less Mike Pence impersonator, Mike Johnson.

First appearing on CNN’s “State of The Union” and then on ABC’s “This Week,” Johnson was asked of the potential (at the time) of President Biden not seeking reelection. Johnson first tried to say there would be some legal challenges to Biden not being the nominee, which was pre-debunked:

On “This Week” with host Martha Raddatz, Johnson couldn’t contain his glee about the uncertainty at the time.

JOHNSON: I know the Democrats are in total disarray and I know the Republican Party is united like never before. So, we’re looking forward to November in this election cycle. […]

Johnson, tempting the very fate like Lydia Deetz saying “Beetlejuice” three times, continued to gloat in what is now in hindsight a very bad bluff.

JOHNSON: Elected Democrats around the country who are in panic mode. […] They don’t know what to do and they don’t have a viable plan B. […] And they’re running out of time. So, it’ll be interesting to see what happens. From our perspective, […] it doesn’t matter who they put at the top of the ticket. If Kamala is the nominee, so be it.

Johnson continued bragging they wouldn’t have to change anything about their strategy in the event Vice President Kamala Harris was the possible nominee.

JOHNSON: Well, you know, the interesting thing about this dynamic, whether it’s Biden or Harris, is that both of these persons have held office. We had a Trump administration. We had a Biden-Harris administration, and people can compare the two.

It’s honestly so nice of Johnson to make the point that VP Harris was part of and instrumental all the great things that happened during the Biden administration. Especially when the GOP knows that the economic and crime numbers favored Biden, despite the close polling. That’s why they constantly try pulling tricks like this.

JOHNSON: Put the campaign rhetoric aside, how are you and your family doing after the first two years of the Trump administration, for example, and the first few years of the Biden administration? I mean, it’s — it’s no contest. And everybody knows that, and I think that’s why we’re in such good position.

Why not the whole four years for both, Mikey? Could it be that the last couple of years of the Trump administration were full of impeachments and failed pandemic responses? Same way that the first few years of the Biden administration was actually dealing with the botched pandemic response he inherited while, somehow, still making unprecedented progress?

But the real punchline is how Johnson reacted after President Biden announced he would not seek reelection and the waves of support for Harris from all section of the electorate came faster now than she did in 2019.

But with $46.7 million in grassroots donations in less than a day, and having made this race about age/cognitive function, the GOP is in panic.

Joe Manchin’s Last Fuckery

Former Democrat and attention seeking asshole Joe Manchin made a triple appearance on CNN, ABC, and CBS’s “Face The Nation” on Sunday. Manchin was the last person to urge the president to drop out before Joe Biden did just that.

Manchin, trying to sound as if he was being sincere rather than opportunistic, made overtures about “passing the torch” and concerns for down ballot races before telling Margaret Brennan how little time they had to select a new nominee who seemed to fit a very specific mold.

MANCHIN: I believe that it could be an open primary process and let the cream rise. I have got two governors in my neighborhood. I have got Kentucky, Andy Beshear, and I have got Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania.

Wonder who else seems to fit those criteria?

Brennan seemed to notice too and gave Manchin a shot to answer if he was interested. Manchin tried some faux humility he could maybe later invoke while “reluctantly” stealing the nomination from a more deserving woman.

BRENNAN: Would you be con – would you be interested… MANCHIN: I would consider. Sure, I would consider. BRENNAN: … in a vice-presidential spot on that ticket, yourself? MANCHIN: It's not me. No, forget about me. BRENNAN: You're not going to run?

But when Brennan pointed out the makeup of the Democratic base, suddenly Manchin was a lot less open about “the next generation” or his support.

BRENNAN: But Black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party. If you bypass the vice president, Kamala Harris, doesn't that undermine the basis for … MANCHIN: This is not about race and gender, Margaret. It's not … BRENNAN: No, but it's about votes and turnout. MANCHIN: Well, it's not about race […] So, worrying about whose agenda and what race you are, other than what the issues are, how did they lose Democrats like me […] BRENNAN: So, if you go through this […] and Kamala Harris, the vice president, emerges as the nominee, would you be able to support her? MANCHIN: Well, it depends on what the policies are. I want to see the platform change.

Later that day, we all got the real answer for Manchin being cagey about VP Harris’s possible nomination.

Manchin trying to seek the presidential nomination is covered more in depth here.

But if you’ve ever read our numerous posts about him over the years, our reaction can be summed up by this classic Cedric the Entertainer bit:

Joe Manchin is attracted to ratfucking like a moth(man) to a flame.

Have a week. Wait … you already have!

