The good times continue for Kenneth Chesebro, the super-dipshit lawyer who helped plot a roadmap for Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election by causing enough congressional paralysis to throw the nation into weeks of excruciating chaos, a plan which would have totally worked if only the pissed-off pool salesmen and retired dentists who assembled on the Mall in Washington DC on Jan. 6, 2021, had not decided to cosplay as British soldiers with bear spray instead of muskets and re-enact the sacking of the nation’s capital in the War of 1812.

A while back, we noted that CNN and Talking Points Memo had found an anonymous and now-deleted Twitter account that Chesebro apparently used to float his cockamamie theories about the Electoral Count Act being more of a suggestion than a law. On Monday we learned that prosecutors in Michigan subpoenaed Twitter and are now in possession of Chesebro’s direct messages, along with emails turned over by Google.

In what we’re sure was a simple oversight brought on by stress or extreme exhaustion from taking his his much, much younger wife to Taylor Swift concerts, Chesebro had initially forgotten to mention this Twitter account to any of the prosecutors in Michigan who have been investigating whether to charge anyone in the fake electors scheme in that state.

Certainly Chesebro couldn’t have left the account unmentioned because there were any DMs that at best make him look like a sniveling idiot and at worst might implicate him in possible criminal activity. Lord knows the last thing any lawyer would do is agree to a plea deal and to cooperate with prosecutors, and then think he could still hide evidence. That would be silly, right?

Anyway, please tell us there are dick pics, CNN. It has already been a long week and we need the laugh:

He shared what appeared to be unsolicited guidance to Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft, advising him on how to frame his site’s coverage of the January 6 certification proceeding in Congress.

He was trying to suck up to Jim Hoft, the long-time Stupidest Man on the Internet? That’s actually more embarrassing than dick pics.

Two days later, Chesebro told Hoft that he had reserved a block of rooms at the Trump International Hotel, and that Hoft could stay there “gratis” if he wanted. […] “Happy to pay for flights if that would help,” Chesebro told McKenna, according to the documents. “It’s really no big deal; I’ve done very, very well financially the last few years. And I would feel great having you able to be at the center of the Trump universe!”

Chesebro has said that his involvement in this whole shitshow was simply “what lawyers do,” which is true if what lawyers do is plot coups and then personally pay for the worst jagoffs on the right to come watch the chaos and sip rum punch with him like Washington society riding out in carriages to picnic at the first Battle of Bull Run. Not exactly flattering to lawyers, and this is a profession that collectively does not always have a reputation for upright and ethical behavior, to put it mildly.

THIS GUY!

At least not everyone he tried to rope in to the dumbest coup outside of an old Paul Mazursky comedy took the bait. Chesebro also reached out to a conservative Wisconsin political writer who told him to get lost, and to a law professor friend at Northwestern, who responded with a simple “LOL.” You’d think that actual lawyers telling him to piss off with his stupid ideas might have given Chesebro second thoughts, but no, he still wanted to impress Jim Hoft and insane sheriff David Clarke, so there he was wandering around the Mall on January 6 in a stupid red MAGA hat taking selfies with Alex Jones.

Besides all the criminal charges and the being turned into a ball of yarn for yr Wonkette to bat around like an indolent cat, how else has all of this turned out for Chesebro? Well, he’s had his Massachusetts law license temporarily suspended and he’s spending lots of his time cooperating — mostly — with prosecutors in Arizona as well as Michigan. Also this:

“It’s been a real, a lesson in not working with people that you don’t know and you’re not sure you can trust,” Mr. Chesebro told the Michigan investigators … “I ended up losing. I had a wonderful apartment in New York City I had to sell for a $2 million loss, and lost almost all my net worth because of the attorney bill.”

Amazing how many sailors have dashed themselves against the rocks at the sound of Donald Trump’s siren song. Historians will be amazed, assuming our future ape overlords have historians.

