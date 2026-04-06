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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

Bannon should sue his mortician.

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
2h

This is the Mondayest Monday to Monday in a month of Mondays. I’m so sick of these assholes.

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