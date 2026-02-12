Wonkette

ReSister For Life Callyson
1h

And is there some fun infighting taking place in MAGAland?

"On Monday, Elon Musk shared a post on his social media website, X, that called for Bannon to be investigated over his ties to Epstein. It read in part: “Steve Bannon wasn’t just connected to Epstein — he was one of his closest friends. Hundreds of texts. Personal interviews for a sympathetic documentary.” Atop another, similar post, Musk wrote, “Bannon is evil.”

Musk also appeared in the newest release: documents reveal that he and Epstein emailed several times between 2012 and 2013. In one exchange, they discussed plans for Musk to visit Epstein’s island.

Musk and Bannon have been publicly fighting for years. (Bannon has called Musk a “parasitic illegal immigrant” who should be deported.) Conservative operatives Dinesh D’Souza and Roger Stone, who have their own contentious histories with Bannon, have joined the social media dogpile on him.

Conspiracist influencers — who built alliances within the MAGA movement during the pandemic — have also shifted their focus to Bannon.

“These guys knew each other,” Jason Bermas, a producer of the 9/11 truther film “Loose Change,” said on his podcast last week. “Epstein liked him enough that he wanted to bring him in on a documentary project that was supposed to rehabilitate his image.”

---

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA&etc:

https://www.ms.now/news/steve-bannon-epstein-files

ReSister For Life Callyson
1h

And not only did Bannon seek out Epstein’s company and financially benefit from it, guess who introduced them? Why, author Michael Wolff, to whom Epstein had been spilling his guts on tape for like a hundred hours! In October 2017, Wolff emailed Epstein about arranging a dinner with Bannon, and next thing you know, Epstein invited Bannon to dinner with Woody Allen, and then by early 2018 Epstein was telling people he and Bannon were close friends. And by June, Bannon was lamenting how some people were “very angry at our friendship.”

...and their vile misogyny connects them all...

/FFS

