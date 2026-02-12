Oh hey, look at these yuge, three-shirted layers of shit in these here Epstein Files, it is Trump’s former campaign strategist and White House advisor, Stephen Kevin “Cincinnatus” Bannon! Ol’ dirty barncoat appears in the files 2,878 times so far that we know of, as he had an active texting relationship with Epstein starting soon after Bannon left the White House on up until Epstein’s (second) arrest. The two shared public relations strategizing for Epstein, and plotted worldwide domination, and also shared affection, and enigmatic secrets! Bannon, who started his career as an investment banker and movie producer, was even making an entire documentary, funded by Epstein, to rehab Epstein’s image.

Who could have guessed, turns out anti-woke was all just one big OpSec to protect and rehabilitate dirty old creeps.

And not only did Bannon seek out Epstein’s company and financially benefit from it, guess who introduced them? Why, author Michael Wolff, to whom Epstein had been spilling his guts on tape for like a hundred hours! In October 2017, Wolff emailed Epstein about arranging a dinner with Bannon, and next thing you know, Epstein invited Bannon to dinner with Woody Allen, and then by early 2018 Epstein was telling people he and Bannon were close friends. And by June, Bannon was lamenting how some people were “very angry at our friendship.”

Wolff, by the way, has been threatened with lawsuits from both Trump and Melania, yet they have never followed through with doing that. Though Wolff is suing Melania now for her threat, and Melania is trying to have his suit dismissed, or at least moved to Florida instead of New York (thought she allegedly lived in DC?). And Wolff’s lawyers in their opposition to that included Melania’s recently released emails to Ghislaine Maxwell, ha.

Way back when, it was Bannon’s disloyal statements to Wolff that plunged him overnight from Trump’s golden child, the winning campaign manager and most trusted advisor, to flat-out fired from the White House and shunned, after Wolff quoted Bannon describing that Trump Tower meeting between Don Junior and a group of Russians during the 2016 election campaign:

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers.

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

Bannon later apologized to Trump and said he only meant to trash talk Paul Manafort, as if, but it seems Trump’s trust in him was over, and Bannon was out of the inner circle. Trump did pardon Bannon during his first term, but after much deliberation and at the last possible moment, literally hours before Trump and his boxes of secrets left the White House for the first last time.

It seems the rumors of Bannon feuding with Jared Kushner were true too; his conversation with Epstein showed his place well outside of the family, by his own choice, according to Bannon. Epstein wanted Bannon to get Kushner to help Slovak foreign minister Miroslav “Miro” Lajčák:

“Miro is exactly the type of guy that will take this entire movement to next level,” Bannon agreed.

“Yes, I am working on a security blanket for he and family , his true concern. Is there any way you can mediate the difference with Jared. He is s0000. outclassed by you , its like child abuse ..” Epstein replied.

“Jared?.. why would I want to do that?”

“what is the downside. ?” Epstein replies. “favorite, even better than on or off dick , was.” Whatever that means. “You’re supposed to me a smart guy but you sound like a fucking moron. !! oy instead of why? , - why not? …”

“To do that shows that djt is center of gravity of this movement and not me-- will never do-- they are transitory figures -- the dc game is to succumb to that -- it’s why I never did before joining campaign -- I could have been the trump whisperer years ago-- avoided on purpose”

“Jared is the idiot son in law-- always dismissed as that”

“Agree on all. I have no views on the third act.. I only would like to see him less afraid of you.”

“I want him MORE afraid of me”

While Bannon and Epstein huddled together on the fringes of Trump’s world, Epstein gave Bannon bro support and reassurance as he sought to get back on Sean Hannity, and have secret trysts with someone named “Ms. Miller.” They shuddered together at the raid on Michael Cohen’s office, and New York’s lawsuit against the Trump Foundation. Back in 2018, Trump staying out of prison even until the end of his first term was no foregone conclusion — the Supreme Court having not yet ruled that Trump is a very special boy who can do any crime any he wants — and both Bannon and Epstein, chatting at Michael Wolff, were mentally working through hedging their bets. Meanwhile, on his podcast, Bannon pushed 4Chan conspiracy theories following Epstein meeting with the founder of 4Chan and the emergence of its first political-conspiracy theory threads, and later Bill Gates nanochip COVID vaccine theories as Gates was trying to pull away from his relationship with Epstein.

Epstein also encouraged Bannon to really let down his hair, hearing out a freaky fantasy about shooting girls in Ethiopia.

Bannon: “Can I get a couple of the really pretty girls that they shoot afterwards?” Epstein: “Next time you will go with me. A totally different life changing experience. When the aforementioned arrive they immediately kiss your feet. In our case it will mean lowering one pants leg to meet the other.”

But it seems Epstein didn’t totally trust Bannon either. In a text from May 25, 2019, as Bannon was returning from Kazakhstan and Epstein was in Santa Fe, Epstein mysteriously expressed doubt to Bannon, telling him: “I gave you money to study English. You gambled it! ... have no idea what you want now or if I can trust you.”

Whatever might that mean?

Replied Bannon, “I want to study and want to be useful for you, while I was in Hawaii, I had a dream, I want to make it my goal and tell you about it.”

Huh.

There’s also lots of discussions of phone calls and meetups; Epstein’s Gmail account is only the tiny tip of their communications, so many enigmatic shared secrets were in Epstein’s world.

“A lot exploded yesterday,” Bannon said on June 17, 2018, probably referring to Trump and Putin at the Helsinki Summit. “Said the bomb thrower,” replied Epstein. “To the master bomb maker,” Bannon answers.

ICYMI, Bannon was Chairman of Breitbart News, and then vice president and on the board of Cambridge Analytica, which ran a data-harvesting campaign on Facebook that scraped at least 87 million profiles without users’ consent, then targeted messaging on behalf of the campaigns of Ted Cruz and later Trump. Cambridge Analytica also had connections to the Russian oil firm Lukoil, and notably reached out to Russian intelligence front WikiLeaks during Trump’s campaign, just to helpfully offer assistance in filing and categorizing all the dirty Russian-hacked Hillary Clinton emails.

Throw that in with the other things we’ve learned about Epstein’s Russia contacts, and it’s all coming full circle from Trump 1.0! Epstein even suggested to Bannon that Venezuela was a fine place to take over.

And Bannon’s always been in bed with sketchy figures, and not just the Mercers and the screaming torch-carriers of Charlottesville. Remember how he got arrested on the yacht of alleged-double-triple agent for the Chinese government Guo Wengui, AKA Miles Guo, who in addition to backing Bannon’s War Room also invested in platforming MAGA brain-trust luminaries as Charlie Kirk, Dinesh D’Souza, Jack Posobiec, and Andy Ngo?

In China, before coming to the US, to quote ourselves, Wengui:

rose to prominence as a “white glove,” an intermediary between corrupt government officials and their patrons and benefactors who keeps everyone else’s hands clean. This gave him close ties with Chinese intelligence, who helped him score blackmail materials in exchange for insider dirt. He spun his white-glovery into his own real estate success, disposing of a vice-mayor in Beijing who denied him a building permit by giving the government a sex tape of him in flagrante delicto with his mistress.

Such was the swill Bannon swam in, and Guo’s former profession is more relevant than ever. Our system of equal justice is gone, now all that’s left is Chinese whispers and shame.

And so now MAGA may be turning on Bannon. Anybody but Donald John Trump! Roger Stone and longtime enemy Elon Musk, himself another close and personal Epstein friend eager to party with him, are piling on Bannon as EVIL. Ain’t that just the pot calling the kettle! And Bannon, lately, for once, hasn’t said a thing.

