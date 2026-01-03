Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
33m

“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” - Shakespeare

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Boston Liberator's avatar
The Boston Liberator
39m

Man. Dick Cheney would’ve loved this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture