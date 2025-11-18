Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

I’m so excited that I get to tell you about fossas today. They are in your gif and more info is here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/four-feisty-freshly-fabricated-fossa

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

When you find yourself on an unfamiliar Thanksgiving table, don’t panic! First, take a deep breath and familiarize yourself with your surroundings…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
587 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture