Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/baby-fox-mayhem

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3106a8d6-cbcf-488e-88dd-23fa896d5606

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
5h

“I could never again raise my voice against the violence of the oppressed, without having first spoken clearly to the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today – my own government.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

Same old, same old. 😡

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