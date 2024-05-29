Dylan Mulvaney, from her website , celebrating rightwing idiots giving her money to make themselves look like foolish bigots, we guess.

Have you ever wondered how the love child of a freeze-dried Massengill douche refill and a 59-year-old class clown whose peak of maturity barely rivaled Calvin would campaign for Congress in North Dakota? Well, wonder no longer. Wonkette presents to you Rick Clark Becker.

A former state rep who is perpetually running for higher office and losing in the primaries, it would be hard to blame Becker for feeling a little desperate. After running for governor and losing he set his sights slightly lower and ran for US Senate and lost. This year he’s targeting the House of Representatives with an innovative if slimy strategy: He paid trans internet influencer Dylan Mulvaney several hundred dollars for a personal video message through Cameo.

The message isn’t for him, though. No, it’s for his primary opponent (and current Public Service Commissioner) Julie Fedorchak. In a fit of cleverness worthy of a small soap dish, he told Mulvaney that he wanted good wishes for his friend, Fedorchak, on the occasion of her new job in the Washington DC zoo working with rhinos. DO YOU GET IT? DO YOU GET … yeah, you get it.

Mulvaney embraced the job like a champ:

… from what I understand, you just spent 10 years or more in North Dakota […] promoting green energy and reducing harmful coal plants, but now, you are going to the DC Zoo [to work with] rhinos…

No doubt that sounded just peachy to Mulvaney but less so to Republican primary voters in North Dakota. In Becker’s tweet sharing the video he says that, “Getting this video made was pretty dang fun,” before going on to misgender Mulvaney, lie about Fedorchak’s pro-coal record, and make clear that when Mulvaney said “rhinos” in the video, Becker meant everyone to understand that as a reference to “Republicans In Name Only.” DID YOU GET IT DID YOU … yeah.

Barry Nelson of the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition nearly nailed it in responding,

“The entire stunt reeked of the type of juvenile online bullying that has no place in a middle school, much less as a publicity stunt by someone seeking election to a national office.”

Wonkette’s quibble is the belief that Nelson slightly overstates the maturity level of a man still giggling over smearing Fedorchak with trans cooties. Hell, Becker couldn’t even manage to spell Fedorchak’s name correctly twice in a row. (Yr Wonkette has reached the maturity of a 12-year-old and so knows that the proper way to handle a name like Fedorchak is to copy and paste it from a news organization who cares enough about their writing to learn how to spell.)

Prairie Action North Dakota’s Executive Director Amy Jacobson released a statement reminding us all that, “Such actions are not only insensitive but also profoundly damaging to individuals who are transgender.”

And while yes, Becker’s tweet sparked a fresh flurry of flames targeting Mulvaney, we doubt she noticed after the rightwing rage directed at her over the past year. She’s making her money and living her best life. We’re sure she’s fine.

As for Fedorchak, spare her no sympathy. She is, in fact, everything a rightwing Republican could want in a primary candidate: anti-green energy, pro-coal, sycophantic toward Trump, and a hater of reproductive rights. And unlike your typical MAGA she’s winning, pulling 32 percent from likely voters, compared to Becker’s 25 percent, which at least puts him in a strong third place, right behind “Undecided” at 28 percent.

Ouch. Now that we read that, and especially since coal industry groups are lining up behind Fedorchak in response to this stunt, we feel bad comparing Becker to a Massengill douche. Obviously he shares a much closer resemblance with generic freeze-dried douche substitutes.

