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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
3h

Adam Serwer

@adamserwer.bsky.social

Conservatives believe free speech is when they can say what they want and when you can say what they want.

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Chemical's avatar
Chemical
3h

Worth noting that Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a university. His assassination definitely qualifies as a school shooting. Pretty clear that's what the meme was referencing.

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