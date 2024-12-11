Your reminder that a certain future president conman’s freakshow appointments of incompetent clowns is an ass-slapping, jug-blowing jamboree of distraction from all the looting that’s about to go down. That Man and his billionaire pals hate everything about America — the laws, the democracy, most of the people who live here — except for one part, which is all of our goodies that are ripe for pillaging!

Not even in office yet, he is already opening the barn door and soo-eeing to the pigs that America will now be one big trough, for the admission fee of one billion dollars.

He twoofed yesterday:

ANY person or company? So we’ll just be stripping America and selling off parts to the highest bidder now? Foreign companies too? Like how about the Hong Kong-based WH Group, which bought Smithfield Foods for $5 billion from the Bank of China? If WH Group now buys another $1 billion worth of more companies, then will all of their pork-producing subsidiaries get to have uncovered lagoons of pig crap and leave discarded rotting pig carcasses wherever they want, without pesky lawsuits?

Maybe an American company will want to blast Trump’s head next to Lincoln’s on Mt. Rushmore! As long as they spend a billion dollars, blast first, then ask for permission from Doug Burgum second. Why not sculpt it out of asbestos, who will stop you?

Elmo Musk immediately posted it to his Xitter page, “This is awesome, rocket emoji American flag emoji,” because he is mentally 11 years old.

It does seem like the future grifter-in-chief had his new BFF in mind. Elon did spend at least $277 million to get him elected, and his companies have been fined $150k from the EPA for a liquid oxygen spill and dirty-water discharge, and levied $633,009 in civil penalties from the FAA for unlicensed rocket launching. All chump change to the world’s richest man, but annoying for a guy who feels entitled to dump rocket fuel wherever he wants.

And then there’s all of Dotard’s other billionaire buddies! The most-polluting companies in the US are owned by institutional investors, so this could make a mighty rising tide of pig shit to lift many billionaire yachts into the smoggy air. Seems kind of unfair to the little polluters, but what part of oligarchy don’t you understand?

Gee, can a president even executive-order this? Pimp America’s air and water to the highest bidder, and/or give polluters a free pass if they are rich enough? Isn’t it the EPA’s job and not the president’s to decide how much polluting can go on? Under the National Environmental Policy Act, the federal government is required to conduct environmental reviews before approving energy production plans, infrastructure builds, and other projects. That is still the law, even though a certain six justices on the Supreme Court are no pals to environmental regulations, and have been working hard to limit the EPA’s ability to limit greenhouse gases and enforce the Clean Water Act.

But still, EPA rules are only as good as the EPA’s willingness or ability to enforce them. And Dirty Don has nominated Lee Zeldin for head of the EPA, seemingly because Lee Zeldin is an election-denying loser politician with no knowledge or experience of environmental science whatsoever, unless you count voting against every clean air or water bill that crossed his desk in the New York Legislature, and tweeting himself credit for securing the EPA funds for New York that he’d actually voted against. So count on old Lee to make those reviews painless! For the right price, of course.

SIGH.

[Salon/ Washington Post “How a Saudi firm tapped a gusher of water in drought-stricken Arizona“ archive link/ Washington Post “Supreme Court limits EPA’s power to combat climate change” archive link/ Washington Post “Supreme Court weakens EPA power to enforce Clean Water Act“ archive link]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

Donate a billion dollars!