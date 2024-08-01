Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Deadheads for Kamala, your time is now. Or tonight. 8 eastern. Disregard where it says “August 13” on the event, somebody was high. (DNC events)

Maya Rudolph is coming back to “SNL” to be Kamala Harris some more heart hug emoji! (Also, unpopular opinion, but Woody Harrelson did the best Joe Biden.)

The National Association of Black Journalists invited Donald Trump for a panel interview at their annual conference. Michael Harriot and his grandmother would like several words. (The Grio) Don’t worry, the whole thing went horribly, and we’ll have a report for you soon.

Oh, is the Trump campaign not just outsourcing its GOTV to Charlie Kirk then? But it was such a good idea. (Gift link New York Times)

Of course they didn’t actually kill Project 2025, get real. (Talking Points Memo)

Amanda Marcotte talked to Joe Conason about how the Trump is King Supreme Court decision will allow him to steal everything that’s not nailed down, a culmination of the Right’s decades of grifts, and the subject of his new book (Wonkette commission link). (Salon)

The people doing the Crazy Trump War Games To See What Crazy Shit Trump Will Do If He Unaccountably Wins Again. (Official title.) (Guardian)

JD Vance and the “New Right”: The thing only Elno and his twitter slaves were asking for, and that nobody else likes. (The Bulwark)

Thirteen times JD Vance couldn’t shut up about the state of your dusty uterus. (Media Matters) Imagine being such a pigfuck you make Trey Gowdy look good. (Mediaite)

Blast from 2022: When the Heritage Foundation praised the pro-family (don’t worry, they just mean “outlawing divorce and abortion”) policies of … Josef Stalin. (Heritage) Luckily for Heritage, Putin’s doing the whole thing over again! (Dok, yesterday, Wonkette)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a putative Democrat, has all on his lonesome blocked a law banning solitary confinement, because he’s an asshole. (The City)

(Former, obviously) Mesa County, CO, clerk Tina Peters finally going to trial for trying to steal all the voting machines for Donald Trump and MyPillow. (Colorado Public Radio)

Yes Forbes yes I will read about all the best hotels in Tuscany, yes. (Forbes)

The Maine town that refused to shit on the trans kids. :) (Teen Vogue)

I brought you a song.

