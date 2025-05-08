Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucidamente's avatar
Lucidamente
15m

Papal smackdown of JD Vance:

https://x.com/drprevost/status/1886469097560719594?s=61&t=d57_wdu2mp3jUpQgi28A5Q

JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others ncronline.org/node/292716 via @NCRonline

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
jaspersdad's avatar
jaspersdad
6m

You know who else came from chicago and was on "a mission from god"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture