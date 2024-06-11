tabs gif by yr pal Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, good morning!

All kinds of new audio of the Alitos has come out! Our favorite: Martha-Ann Alito made a “shame” flag in her mind, because she’s upset about Pride flags. [JoeMyGod]

And with those new recordings shoving the Alitos back into the headlines, I should note that over at my new side project newsletter, on Friday I discussed how Samuel Alito is the most tiresome Disney princess of all time. Which I guess makes Martha-Ann history’s least charming-est Prince Charming. By the way, now would be a good time to subscribe to the new newsletter, because I hear this Friday we’ll be talking about Dolly Parton. [The Moral High Ground]

Two things we keep noticing with this foofaraw over the European Parliament and France all being like “OUI OUI OUI” for the far right, alllllegedly, is that A) it was super-low-turnout and B) the Far Right still underperformed polling across Europe. Which suggests to us that in this country, while a lot of what’s happening with our elections — where the far-right keeps underperforming polls in every election — is about Dobbs and democracy and whatnot, it’s not all about that. That perhaps a recalibration is underway, or has happened, that Big Poll simply hasn’t figured out yet. Anyway, go read your Hopium. [Simon Rosenberg]

How yuppies in the 1980s gave us Donald Trump. That’s what this article says anyway, haven’t finished it yet. [Politico]

Trump thinks Taylor Swift is very very beautiful and probably very very not even really a Democrat. Also he thinks she is very very a country singer. (She hasn’t made a country record since the year after Barack Obama humiliated Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner.) [Variety]

That crazy bonkers asshole Mark Robinson running for governor of North Carolina, also a Pearl Harbor truther? OK. [Daily Mail]

Rudy Giuliani: Looks stupid in mugshots. [Kaitlan Collins]

Rudy Giuliani: I haven’t taken him seriously since Borat. That’s literally what AZ’s secretary of state Adrian Fontes said. [Acyn]

Sean Hannity: Maybe Trump shouldn’t debate Joe Biden after all! And if he’s saying it, that means it’s coming directly from the shitter at Mar-a-Lago. What’s that smell? It’s farts. But it’s also fear. [also Acyn]

Moderna’s having good success with a combo COVID/flu shot. But does it even turn you into a 5G hotspot? [ABC News]

Our pal Cassidy Dale, the futurist, has been going through a series on why we’re not going to have another civil war. Here’s his dispatch on why we’re not going to have a Handmaid’s Tale future either. [Think Future]

The New York Times might not be much for journalism, but oooooh, what is MIGAS? It’s some kind of delicious breakfast scramble! Let’s eat it. [New York Times]

OK we reckon that’ll do. Lots of hilarious news today, gonna be great!

Share

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?