Oh no I just got carpal tunnel from wanking motions. House votes to hold Merrick Garland in contempt. (CNN)

Heather Cox Richardson must feel like she’s taking crazy pills, as she ticks through the Morning in America (but for real) economy and what other people claim about it. My particular favorite, which I have seen supposed progressives shit on, is wages growing fastest at the bottom of the economy, so that for the first time in decades wealth inequality is actually decreasing. I keep thinking people will like that! (Heather Cox Richardson)

This is a lovely Reddit thread about “President Joe Biden hugging his son, Hunter, after he was convicted.” I didn’t see a single comment that wasn’t heartfelt yearning for a dad like him. There are more of us than there are of them. (Reddit)

You don’t challenge SER to a West Wing Understanding Contest, Joe Biden Is Old And Also Has A Felon Son edition. (The Play Typer Guy)

It hasn’t really been pointed out enough that Lauren Windsor asked Chief Justice John Roberts the same leading questions she asked Samuel Alito and his rag wife, and there is actually a correct way to answer them! For instance, my friends who are Jewish and Muslim don’t think the Supreme Court should decide we’re a Christian nation. It’s actually not hard! (Jay Kuo)

If I were David French, I simply would not have stayed at a church whose members were grotesquely racist to my Black daughter, acts which I would be able to enumerate distinctly, for many years, or who personally attacked my wife. (Gift link New York Times)

The two centenarians still trying to get justice for the victims — they may be the last remaining! — of the Tulsa Race Massacre just had their case dismissed by the Oklahoma state supreme court. God damn it. (Phil Lewis)

Good lord the whiplash today. Bad news! Great news! Hot damn, what seemed like a “well that’s fine, best we could do” on guns is … working? Praise Jebus! (Dame magazine)

And another! More states have strengthened child labor laws than banned them. Yay-yy??!! (EPI)

People won’t pick up the phone when the pollster calls? How about if we program the AI to answer pollsters’ questions instead! (Harvard)

My wonderful twin college-age niecelets have been visiting me in Detroit. One is an environmental studies major. She has heard a lot about drilling in ANWR and the Willow Project; she has heard literally nothing about what the US under Joe Biden has been doing about climate change. So here is a paragraph to start her out. I’m going to make sure Dok focuses a lot on spreading the word, and you be sure to print out his columns and send them to your great-grandchildren, with the traditional check for five dollars.

Since 2022, U.S. solar energy capacity has grown 51%; sales of electric vehicles rose 146%; and investors have plowed $473 billion into 152 manufacturing clean energy manufacturing projects. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects battery storage capacity will double in 2024. In 2022 alone, private investors threw more than $70 billion at startups working to decarbonize everything from cement production to aviation fuel. And this is all as the cost of solar has dropped 82% over the past decade. Globally, the world now invests almost twice as much in clean energy as it does in oil and gas.

That’s a good paragraph to start with! (Heatmap News)

CFPB announced its new rule that would wipe medical debt from Americans’ credit reports. (More Perfect Union) Robyn wrote about it earlier here. (Wonkette)

Tesla is deciding on Elno’s $54b comp package today. Interesting deep dive on how that came about and how stupid is it? Pretty dumb. (More Perfect Union again)

Lynn Conway helped invent your supercomputer, and then the one in your pocket. She was a trans woman who came out so she could advocate for transgender people. She was 86. (Erin in the Morning)

Elephants have names. Hope you love crying! (Vox)

On Monday, Grandma Donna's birthday, my daughter Donna Rose in the 71-year-old holoku dress that my Grandma Jeani made my mom when Mom was 10 in Hawaii. Then the girls, including my granddaughter Lu and my wonderful niecelets, asked Grandma Donna to teach them to hula. Donna Rose so mad! Grandma Donna dying of happy! And then a Hawaiian dinner was enjoyed by all.

