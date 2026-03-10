Did you think we forgot those Epstein Files? Hell no! While bombs have been dropping on Iranian schoolgirls, at home Donald John Trump has been facing his personal Vietnam as more files and reporting corroborating victims’ stories drop, featuring his high-mileage peen, explosive temper and pummeling fists, and his and Jeffrey Epstein’s now well-documented tendency of preying on young girls as a team.

Now Miami Herald reporters have confirmed from sources within the FBI that agents at the Bureau very much believed the victim who’d been located after her friend had called their tipline in 2019, and the South Carolina Post and Courier has also independently corroborated several details of her story.

This Jane Doe (not to be confused with Katie Johnson) claimed that at age 13, around 1983 when she was living in Hilton Head, South Carolina, she responded to a babysitting ad. But there was no baby, instead she was drugged, sexually abused by men including Epstein and a yet-unidentified man named Jim Atkins, forced to listen to Neil Diamond, and photographed with the images later used to blackmail and threaten her mother. She told the FBI in interviews that she was drugged and abused by Epstein many times after that over the course of the next two years. And then at some point between the ages of 13-15, she was flown to New Jersey and met Donald Trump, who told her (because she was too tomboyish for his tastes) “let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,” then dropped his pants and tried to force her to give him a blowjob, but she bit his disgusting dick instead.

She claimed Trump then “pulled her hair and punched her on the side of the head.”

It’s a story we only learned about in the first place because eagle-eyed independent reporter Roger Sollenberger noticed that based on serial numbers and unique FBI IDs, the DOJ had (illegally) held back the pages. And then the DOJ lamely tried to claim that they were mistakenly marked as “duplicates.” Yet there are still 37 pages of that same file that have not yet been released (plus more than 3 million more), with no explanation given, forcing us to wonder what could possibly be in there that is even worse?!

And must this ham-handed coverup be so insulting to everyone’s intelligence? Donald Trump is like a human Nigerian Prince scammer e-mail. If you’re dumb enough to respond to him, you deserve him.

RE-NAUSEATE YOURSELF!

The Herald’s FBI source noted that the Bureau would not have interviewed the victim four times if they thought she was lying. And they corroborated the victim’s account that she did not wish to pursue charges because she was too afraid of retaliation from Donald Trump:

“… she detailed how she and her mother had received numerous death threats and had twice been run off the road. She said she felt she was being threatened by Epstein and Trump. She said the callers told her ‘we know where you’re at, you need to keep your mouth shut.’ And, in the last interview in October 2019, ‘she said she felt ‘what’s the point?’” The assaults had taken place so long ago, she said, that she felt nothing could be done now.”

Heartbreaking, even more so knowing how well we now do that she was not wrong. And it is all quite credible, fitting a pattern of threatening victims that has been well-documented about both of them. Like Stormy Daniels’s accounts of being threatened on Trump’s behalf while taking her child to dance class, or how Trump’s DOJ stalked reporter Julie K. Brown. Threatening reporters or siccing MAGA golems on anyone who dares challenge him is well-known as one of Trump’s favorite hobbies.

And since 2007, dozens of other Epstein victims have recounted to Julie K. Brown that they and their families were stalked and threatened by Epstein’s investigators and lawyers trying to intimidate them into not cooperating with police.

In 2015 Epstein himself even emailed the then-Russian deputy minister of economic development Sergei Belyakov that he planned to deal with a girl “attempting to blackmail a group of powerful biznessmen [sic] in New York” “very harshly.”

The files also show redacted Epstein insiders orchestrating entire smear campaigns against victims Virginia Giuffre and Maria Farmer, and at the same time corroborating that they’d been telling the truth all along. Maria Farmer was the first victim to go to the FBI about Epstein and Trump in 1996, and then again years later, recounting how Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sexually abused both her and her younger sister Annie, and that Trump and Epstein had also been eyefucking her together, with Epstein telling Trump, “she’s not for you.” Yet as they were to do with every other victim over the next decade plus, the FBI never took her seriously, or followed up in any way.

The files also corroborated Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams, who “has described how Mr. Trump groped her in 1993 at Trump Tower while Mr. Epstein — whom she was then dating — watched,” and described the pair’s activities as “trophy hunting,” with herself being the trophy.

Throw in Trump’s 28 other credible sexual assault accusations that we already knew about, and that whole being found liable for sexual assault thing, their mutual friends joking(?) about Trump selling Epstein a “fully depreciated [redacted woman’s name],” and those two’s more than a decade of best-friendship sounds more like soulmates, and each other’s wingmen for the respective partying-teen-model-trafficking enterprises they had going on. When you creep out 2Live Crew’s Luther Campbell the minute he walks in the door …

… you’re not being subtle.

PREVIOUSLY!

Even more cruelly, Trump and United States Attorney General Pam Bondi have caused Epstein victims to incur more threats to this very day by not redacting their names and identifying information as the law required. Including the very same South Carolina Jane Doe and even though PROTECT SOURCE was written in large print on her file. While simultaneously continuing to illegally withhold millions of pages, including ones we now specifically know for a fact are about Trump.

Trump accidentally-on-purpose gave away what a non-oops that victim-name-redaction oversight was last month, literally shrugging it off.

The victims were unhappy when the files were not being released, and now they’re unhappy because “they released too much!” Women! He can never please ‘em, so why even try? Watch in real time how happy he was with himself for that “gotcha,” as a guy who lives for retribution and has never been subtle about that.

There’s two types of people: those who are wracked with guilt and fear of consequences if they even think about committing a crime, and career-criminals-by-choice like him, who find getting away with acts others can’t or won’t to be the most titillating of thrills. Still, getting away with something legally and escaping social judgment are not the same! Eventually a legal process will end, but a reputation as a child rapist is forever. (Or it ought to fucking be, Jesus Christ!)

In other Epstein news, yesterday New Mexico law enforcement searched his former Zorro ranch, where, said New Mexico state Rep. Andrea Romero, “people had been “coming forward saying they were drugged” and had their “sex organs and sperm harvested from their bodies.”

Also Jacobin has a juicy long form about Epstein’s years-long relationship with his investor Peter Thiel, which appears to have been what led to Thiel securing a Palantir contract with Israel. Just like Epstein helped Steve Bannon make international connections for his far-right network, in between hearing out his fantasies of fucking then shooting Ethiopian women. Some of Epstein’s male friends were there for the child rape, some were there for the connections, some for the money, some to use him like a therapist, some a combo or all of the above. Just a one-stop shop for the worst people in the world!

And now Epstein’s former best friend is president, because Trump’s supporters either never cared about all that pussgrabbing, drooling over underage girls and partying with Jeffrey Epstein in the first place, Trump being the Lord’s flawed chosen vessel and all, or they wish they could have been partying right next to him.

Which one, who can say?

The end!

[South Carolina Post and Courier / Jacobin / Roger Sollenberger Substack]

