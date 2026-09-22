Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
9m

This is the shining example of a "Of all the things that didn't happen, this didn't happen the most" film.

I shall not be clicking any links or watching any footage of this, so thank you most kindly for taking one for the team!

And of course, friends, know that millionaire and billionaire pocket change funds this and other propaganda outfits what put on glurge like this.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
8m

"You know, because they are always so het up about blue hair for some reason"

They get SO offended by women who choose to adorn themselves according to their preferences, not men's preferences. How dare they not cater to our dicks' needs?

/FFS

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