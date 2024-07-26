Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Kamala met with Netanyahu and demanded a ceasefire. Even if you believe Israel had a right to go after Hamas after October 7, as I do, it is well and truly past time. (NBC)

No, the complaints that Kamala is “stealing” Joe Biden’s election funds are “horseshit.” It’s from our Liz and some guy, so you know that it’s good. (Law and Chaos Pod)

Army of childless cat lady Swifties coming for JD Vance. You done fucked up, son. (USA Today)

This is awful. Why does JD Vance look at his grandmother, pregnant from 13 on, never finishing middle school, with a violent husband and piles of miscarriages, and want that for the rest of us? (New Yorker)

Elon Musk’s daughter, who’s trans, is lovely, smart, and has had entirely enough of him defaming her with what she says and I believe her is made up shit! (NBC News)

Shyyyyyy, sign up for Dads for Kamala, Shyyyyy. (Garrett Bucks’s White Pages)

Look at this fucking ad LOOOK AT ITTTTTT.

Robyn in the chatcave is very much enjoying that their whole attack on her is “she laughs!!” and can remember previous eras of Democrats who might have agreed in terror, OH NO, SHE LAUGHS! Don’t worry, the Republicans are following up “she laughs!!” with “she is a SEXY LADY.” Well, it’s all over for us!!!!

Judge kicks Gateway Pundit out of defamation-bankruptcy for “bad faith.” But if it wasn’t for bad faith, Jim Hoft wouldn’t have no faith at all! Whooooops what’s this? “The proceedings had also revealed that the company may have been operating in Florida for three years without a proper business license and could owe back taxes to the state, Mora wrote in her 28-page ruling.” LOL :) (Guardian) Sounds like defamation-bankruptcy isn’t working out for Rudy Giuliani neither! (Order)

Man, where were these “economy” headlines the last three years? “The US economy is pulling off something historic.” (CNN) Joe Biden’s true legacy? It’s the jobs, Ma! (Slate)

Whom is Kim Davis suing today? Guess you’ll just have to wait for Marcie to tell you! Or, you know, read this filing. (Filing)

Whose salary is Lauren Boebert trying to cut to $1 today? (Newsweek has so many popup ads so I’ll tell you: It’s Deb Haaland’s comms director.)

Speaking in the House about the Interior Appropriations Act, Boebert said: "Melissa Schwartz is yet another horrendous and miserable use of taxpayer dollars. She is a mask-wearing, quadruple-vaxed, Green New Deal extremist and, unfortunately, a liberal troll who has harassed me even in committee hearing rooms. […] "She shouldn't be employed at the Department of [the] Interior. Melissa Schwartz belongs under a bridge. Melissa has the nerve and lack of respect to confront me in the halls of Congress following a Department of Interior meeting. In this hearing, she had the audacity to come and personally attack a member of Congress."

Mask-wearing and quadruple-vaxxed? How is that legal? IT’S NOT! (Newsweek)

The other day Donald Trump said that AI requires twice as much electricity as the US currently has. That seemed, to me, like a knock against AI and not so much against “wind,” and we should probably vote against the party that is trying to prioritize it under the law. Now AI is using more electricity in Ireland than every home in the country put together. This seems … unwise! (Guardian)

EVAN POPS IN! Back with a new regular dispatch this week at my Friday joint! This week I’m digging deeper on a subject Wonkette’s been talking about this week, about what JD Vance really means when he starts attacking “childless cat ladies.” Surprise, it’s pretty much the same white conservative Christian man tantrum we talk about all the time! Come by, share, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

