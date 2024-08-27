Tabs by yr pal the Martini Glambassador!

Special Counsel Jack Smith has officially taken Judge Aileen Cannon’s dumb ass to the 11th Circuit to bring back the criminal classified documents case against Donald Trump brought back to life. [CNN]

Mueller She Wrote got some thoughts about that. [Mueller She Wrote]

So does Joyce Vance. [Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance]

Donald Trump is pretty scared he’s a loser who is going to lose, at least on some level. [Politico]

Asha Rangappa with a lovely message about the power of joyfully shouting “NO!” to what Donald Trump wants to do to America, and how Kamala Harris’s campaign has harnessed that, with a really cool history lesson about how that worked in getting rid of Pinochet in Chile. [The Freedom Academy with Asha Rangappa]

Follow that up with Greg Sargent on how Kamala Harris’s campaign is so brilliant in part because it explicitly is about getting us to a post-MAGA America. The idea being that this is the election where we deal with this problem for good. Not until next time. Done. And no, you do not, under any circumstances, have to give Trump any credit. [The New Republic]

Here, read an excerpt from former Trump national security adviser HR McMaster’s book, where he just cannot figure out the hold Vladimir Putin has over Trump. [Wall Street Journal]

If you like it when never-Trumpers make fun of their always-Trumper former fellow travelers, Tom Nichols did a new one. [Atlantic]

There’s also a fluff piece over there about how hot Pete Buttigieg is. OK not a total fluff piece, and it doesn’t say the words “Pete is so fuckin’ hot,” but we’re all thinking it. [Atlantic]

Disgusting Jesse Watters was so disgusting yesterday on Fox News that even Judge Boxwine was disgusted with him when he started making comments about generals “having their way with” Kamala Harris in the Situation Room. He insisted after the fact OF COURSE that he didn’t mean that sexually. Greg Gutfeld thought it was all very hilarious, because he is also a soiled urinal cake in the sporting arena latrine of humanity. [JoeMyGod]

We all know — WE KNOW — that the New York Times is absolutely dreadful when it comes to journalism and politics, but we are making this ratatouille right now. Is it good? Dunno, still making it while we write. Lots of people in the comments sections suggesting maybe the ratios are a bit off. Then again, you just never know what somebody means when they say “small eggplant,” WONKETTE SAY DICK JOKE IN RECIPE SECTION. [New York Times recipes]

(UPDATE: It’s good. If your veggies are large, you need more water and probably more tomato paste at the beginning. But it’s good.)

There wasn’t a big new edition of my side project Friday newsletter this week because I was on my way back from the DNC, but I wrote a quick little dispatch of reflections just the same. Also if you haven’t seen the previous week’s edition, about how all the Trump signs are gone from rural America — at least the part of it we saw two weeks ago — it’s the most popular piece on the newsletter so far. So hop over, read, share, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?