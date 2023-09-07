Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

“Biden’s National Labor Relations Board brings workers’ rights back from the dead.” Learn about the Cemex decision, Joy Silk, and the hella smart lawyering from the NLRB! (The American Prospect)

Or, if you prefer to learn your stuff from Cory Doctorow: Pluralistic.

Or heck, why not Roy Edroso?

Meanwhile, in the US Senate, Murk saved the day after Manchin tried to chunk it:

It’s a very good Labor Day, and once again Joe Biden delivers.

Again with the stuff I never knew! Like so:

Biden’s promise to the Republican-dominated state of Florida even in the face of DeSantis’s pettiness was a striking contrast to former president Trump’s withholding of federal aid from Malden and Pine City, Washington, almost exactly three years ago, when a September 2020 wildfire destroyed 15,000 acres and 85% of the buildings, including 65 homes. Trump held up Washington governor Jay Inslee’s request for a disaster declaration, which frees up federal funds, for more than four months out of spite at the Democratic governor.

(My bold.) And Heather Cox Richardson goes on from there!

Deeper on the Wisconsin state supreme court clusterfuque from longtime courtwatcher Bill Lueders, including the incredible effrontery of the people who knocked down proposed recusal rules demanding Janet Protasiewicz recuse herself, just how gerrymandered the state is, and what fuckheaded ninnymugginses the conservative justices are. (Bulwark)

Oh, Tim Sheehy — the carpetbagger running against Jon Tester for US Senate in Montana — bought Bird Point in Polson, whence we escaped? Yeah, I looked at that $10 million house, but even I don’t have enough family to kidnap and fill it up. (Also I only have four million dollars.) (Just kidding, I don’t have four million dollars, that person was so crazy.) (Not everybody knows who that is, so: some person who kept going in the comments and swearing she saw my $4 million net worth “on the internet.”) (I’m never getting over it.) (Obviously.)

Michigan House Democrats pass a package banning child marriage. Good. Now three of the bills go to Big Gretch and a fourth goes back to the state Senate. (HB 4294)

Guess Louisiana doesn’t need any pediatric cardiologists if it’s chasing out the gay ones it has. (CNN)

Guess Idaho (and Oklahoma. And Texas. And … ) doesn’t need any OB-GYNs. Do read at least until you get to the Idaho state rep who admits they didn’t really understand what they were outlawing, and then denies any OB-GYNs have left. Then throw your laptop at the wall. — Gift link New York Times

Study: Metformin may help prevent long COVID. Which is good for me, because I’m on that shit, and I lost 30 pounds in about 3 months and whaaaat! (It’s exactly what those Fox and MSNBC infomercials said: My “stubborn belly fat,” about three bowling balls worth, was me not burning my insulin or some shit after I had a baby at 42, and I swear I am an evangelist for this drug. THIRTY POUNDS. Hope it doesn’t phen-fen me!) Oh right, study! (HuffPost)

19th century milk scandal? Atlas Obscura where were you all my life until recently?

Dammit, now they’re sending me travel plans I can’t possibly take and can’t possibly not! I think I choose “Legends of Romania” and also all of them.

