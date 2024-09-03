The Trump campaign has been in a bit of a panic as of late.

For every good move the Harris campaign made, like picking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP, the Trump campaign has made mistakes like allowing JD Vance try ordering donuts like a real human boy.

Keep buying donuts, JD!

But don’t worry: The Sunday shows were full of the best Trump surrogates to steer the Trump ship around!

‘Fox News Sunday’

Remember Corey Lewandowski? If you can’t be bothered, he was a 2016 Trump campaign adviser who was fired after being accusations of assaulting a conservative female reporter (the charges were dropped), hired later by a Trump PAC and fired after allegations of being a sex pest. Somewhere in there he was also a CNN contributor and allegedly had an affair with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. He’s just been rehired as a Trump campaign adviser.

“Fox News Sunday” invited Lewandowski to explain how Trump plans to reverse his bad momentum.

LEWANDOWSKI: Well, no changes at the top. […] no changes at the top, but what we have seen from Donald Trump and what I’ve always recommended is his ability to get in front of the American people.

Great strategy. Let’s check out how that’s going on another Fox News show!

TRUMP: Who ever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election where you have every right to do it?

Yes, keep having Donald confess to crimes on national TV. Very good strategy! Quite the gambit, sir.

Lewandowski ended the interview on a disgusting tangent about blue states “murdering their babies” so stupid that even host Shannon Bream barely pushed back. Truly, a guy like Lewandowski lecturing women about morality is peak MAGA.

Tom Cotton on ‘Meet The Press’

When Kristen Welker asked Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton about Trump’s disrespectful stunt at Arlington Cemetery last week in which somehow a female guard ended up getting pushed and soldiers’ graves were used for photo ops, He tried to blame the Biden-Harris administration.

COTTON: Gold Star families, whose children died because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's incompetence, invited him to the cemetery. […] They wanted to take those photos. You know who the families also invited? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Where were they? Joe Biden was sitting at a beach. Kamala Harris was sitting at her mansion in Washington, DC. […] But she hasn't. She never has spoken to them or taken a meeting with them.

There was no Arlington “event” that Biden or harris “declined” to attend. Fox News, Tom Cotton, and all Republicans are lying.

It’s also a lie that the Biden administration hasn’t met with these Gold Star families, as Welker pointed out:

WELKER: Well, they – they did meet with them during the dignified […] transfer […] They were with them at the dignified transfer.

When the lying about Harris’s or Biden’s “absence” didn’t work, Cotton decided to blame the New York Times for other Gold Star families calling out Trump’s dishonorable stunt.

COTTON: Frankly, I think it's pretty disappointing that the New York Times went and found a family whose headstone was featured in that, in that photograph of another Gold Star family and then went to them to try to embarrass the Gold Star families who wanted President Trump there.

Cotton should stop blaming everyone else when this could have been avoided if Trump had any respect for veterans and fallen soldiers in general.

Speaking of disrespect, Cotton then tried to disrespect the intelligence of voters, and of Welker, by pretending Republicans suddenly care about reproductive rights, like IVF, after Trump suddenly proposed for it to be fully covered. It didn’t go well.

COTTON: Well, all Republicans, to my knowledge, support IVF in the Congress. […] WELKER: Well, two months ago you voted against a Senate bill that would've protected and expanded IVF access, and it would've mandated that some coverage was covered by health insurance plans. If that bill came back to the floor, would you now support it?

Cotton then blamed Dems and Senator Chuck Schumer for making him vote against the thing he supposedly supports. I’m sure that there is another Republican senator willing to support this IVF plan, though …

ABC’s ‘This Week’

South Carolina GOP Senator Lindsey Graham appeared to contradict Tom Cotton to Jonathan Karl on a different network!

GRAHAM: Maybe we should have a means-tested tax credit for people using IVF and other treatments to become pregnant. I would support a tax credit, means tested […] KARL: But you wouldn’t support this idea of mandating insurance companies to cover this, would you? I mean you’ve already voted against it. GRAHAM: No. No, I would, because there’s no end to that. Yes, there’s no end to that. I think a tax credit for children makes sense, means tested.

The GOP is “not against IVF” but will vote against it. Then they will “fully cover IVF treatments,” but now maybe it will be a tax credit or means-tested.

At this rate, Republicans will just give Americans a $10 Visa gift card to go towards their IVF treatments.

‘Face The Nation’

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy summarizerd the problem with the GOP’s IVF talking points quite nicely on “Face The Nation”:

HEALEY: So, you know, I don't think Donald Trump can spell IVF, let alone understand what it means, because his own Project 2025, remember, which establishes a fetal personhood, would undermine and take away IVF treatment. […] So don't believe Donald Trump when it comes to women's health, women's reproductive freedom, and Americans' access to health care. He doesn't believe in or support any of it.

Perfect. No notes.

Have a week.

