Wonkette

Wonkette

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MRK's avatar
MRK
26m

So, the New York Times either doesn't know that 'fertility crisis' means 'white fertility crisis,' or they do and they also want to spread a white nationalist message.

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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
21m

“A Conservative Role Model for Ending the Fertility Crisis”

It's lacking the eloquence of the the original German version.

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